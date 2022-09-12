University of Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller wanted one more look at Aaron Savary before making a scholarship offer, and the ace right-hander simply dominated the night.
But, within that same game, one small play prompted Heller to start recruiting another Dubuque Wahlert diamond in the rough for a year down the road.
Ryan Brosius, an Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A first-team all-state outfielder as a junior this summer, verbally committed to the Hawkeyes on Sunday. He will sign a national letter of intent in November and join Savary in Iowa City next fall.
“It was actually a pretty easy decision, in my opinion,” said Brosius, a 5-foot-9, 155-pound three-sport standout who bats and throws right-handed. “Both of my parents went to Iowa, my mom and my sister were cheerleaders there, and I’ve always been a big Hawkeyes fan. It helps that Aaron has nothing but great things to say about the program, the coaches and his teammates down there.
“I’ve always wanted to play baseball there, so I’m really happy and grateful for the opportunity.”
Heller, who cannot comment on prospects until he receives their letters of intent, offered Savary a scholarship after his 13-strikeout four-hitter in a 5-1 victory over Independence in an Iowa Class 3A substate championship game July 21, 2021 at Petrakis Park in Dubuque.
That’s the night Heller saw Brosius, just a few months removed from winning the 100-meter title as a sophomore at the Iowa state track meet, bunt a ball right back at the pitcher but beat the throw to first base on a bang-bang play.
“Ryan’s speed plays at any level of baseball as a plus tool, but he put himself on their radar because of his hustle on that play. He sprinted right out of the box and all the way through the bag,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “It’s pretty cool that they’ve continued to talk about that play throughout the recruiting process with him. It speaks not just to his physical speed but also his character.
“Ryan is such a high-character guy and a great leader. If his best buddy on the team isn’t putting forth the effort, Ryan is going to tell him what he needs to do better, because that’s exactly what he expects from himself. That’s why it’s so much fun to watch him play on Friday nights in football or run at Drake Stadium in track or play for us on the baseball field.”
On that bunt, Brosius wasn’t necessarily trying to put himself on an NCAA Division I coach’s radar. He just wanted to make a play and help his team win.
“But it does make you pretty happy to know that they notice that stuff and point it out to your coaches,” Brosius said.
Despite a late start to his junior season of baseball because of an overlap with the track season, Brosius batted .362 (47-for-130) with eight doubles, four triples, two home runs, 20 RBIs, 12 walks and 34 stolen bases in 35 attempts to earn unanimous first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division accolades this summer. He also went 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.
Brosius burst onto the varsity scene as a sophomore, when he hit .365 (31-for-85) with seven doubles, five triples, 13 RBIs, 14 walks and 20 stolen bases in 20 attempts in helping Wahlert reach the Class 3A state championship game. He posted a 3-2 record, 3.72 ERA and seven strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. His varsity debut came as a freshman, when he appeared in one game as a pitcher.
“It was a treat playing with Ryan the last couple of years, because he’s such a great ballplayer and he has the work ethic to always make himself better,” Savary said. “Just looking his skill set, his work ethic and the kind of teammate he is, I know he’ll fit in really well down here at Iowa next year. I’m excited to be teammates with him again.”
Brosius will join Savary and Kellen Strohmeyer, a freshman from Dubuque Hempstead, on the Hawkeyes roster next season. Cascade native Marty Sutherland coordinates the program’s recruiting as the associate head coach for the Hawkeyes, while Dyersville Beckman grad Nic Ungs serves as the director of baseball operations.
Cedar Rapids-based scouting service Perfect Game lists Brosius as the No. 2-ranked outfielder and the No. 13 overall prospect in the state in the Class of 2023. Those rankings come despite limited out-of-season exposures while he focuses on football and track.
“Everybody’s path is different,” Tuescher said. “He loves football and he loves competing in track, so hasn’t done a lot of travel ball or fall baseball events the last couple of years. But I know the Iowa coaches are really excited to see what Ryan looks like in a couple of seasons when he gets an all-baseball diet and focuses on one sport.”
Brosius said he had options in all three sports.
“But baseball has always been my favorite sport,” he said. “It’s always been the sport I wanted to pursue at the next level, and this is by far the greatest option for me.
“Both track and football translate into playing baseball, and it’s important to stay athletic and keep competing throughout the year. Track is great for conditioning and keeps my speed up, and there’s pressure performing in front of a lot more people when it comes to football. Being in those tough situations in other sports gives you confidence to perform in baseball, for sure.”
