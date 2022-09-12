06212022-wahlertvsseniorbaseball5-sg.JPG
Dubuque Wahlert's Ryan Brosius rounds second base during a June 21 game against Dubuque Senior. Brosius has committed to play baseball at the University of Iowa. 

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

University of Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller wanted one more look at Aaron Savary before making a scholarship offer, and the ace right-hander simply dominated the night.

But, within that same game, one small play prompted Heller to start recruiting another Dubuque Wahlert diamond in the rough for a year down the road.

