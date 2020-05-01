A familiar face will be taking over the Dubuque Hempstead softball program.
He’ll need to get accustomed to a new dugout, though.
Former Dubuque Senior coach and longtime Hempstead teacher Jason Loffelholz has been hired as the Mustangs new softball coach, pending board approval.
Loeffelholz, a two-time Telegraph Herald Coach of the Year who led Senior to the 2013 state softball tournament, comes to Hempstead with a 239-191 career record over 10 seasons with the crosstown Rams.
He’ll even be reunited with former assistant coach Jeff Brandel, now an assistant with the Mustangs.
“It’s like a perfect storm of a scenario here,” Loeffelholz said Friday. “I’ve already coached with Brandel. I know the other coaches already. It’s perfect.”
It’s even better for Loeffelholz, who will finally coach at the same school he works at. He has taught math at Hempstead since 1999.
“I couldn’t turn that down and that’s something that I knew if I was going to be a head coach again, that was what I preferred,” he said. “I enjoyed my 10 years at Senior, but … it’s going to be very nice to walk on down to the AD office to touch base with him or maybe go check on the field if it’s raining during the day and I need to go out and check on something. I can at least say hi to my players and make some connections that way now. That’s very, very important to me.”
He brings a pretty lengthy and successful resume to the Mustangs.
A former Mississippi Valley Conference coach of the year, he was named the TH’s softball coach of the year in 2007 and then again in 2012. In 2013, his final season at Senior, the Rams went 34-9, beat Hempstead in a packed regional final at Veterans Memorial Park and finished seventh at the Iowa Class 5A state tournament in Fort Dodge.
It was Senior’s first appearance at the tournament since 1985 and came on the heels of back-to-back Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division championships.
The Rams were 43-9 in MVC play over his final two seasons. The 2013 team had the best conference mark among both divisions.
“We’re lucky to be getting a coach that has experience and the fact that he’s in our building and has already built relationships with those students is an added bonus for us,” said Hempstead activities director Brian Kuhle.
Loeffelholz stepped down from the Rams in September 2013 to spend more time with his family. But he also delivered an accurate prophesy: "My coaching days aren't done," he said at the time. "I'm just taking a break.”
The break between head coaching jobs lasted six seasons.
“I kind of knew the moment I resigned the last time, it was never a parent issue or a burnout issue, anything like that. I really enjoyed (coaching), I enjoyed everything about it,” Loeffelholz said. “Fatherhood was a new thing to me and I just at times that summer, for how good we were and the success we were having, I still felt a little stressed and I felt I needed a little more time to focus and work on the fatherhood thing.
“I didn’t know if I would be a head coach again per se, but I knew I would be around the game. It gets in your blood.”
Loeffelholz slowly got back into it. He has coached in the Dubuque Wahlert program the past few years.
“I was fortunate that Wahlert gave me the opportunity to help out over there the last few years,” he said. “I want to make sure to thank Tom English and the Wahlert softball community for allowing me to do that. They certainly welcomed me with open arms and I made some really good friends and relationships over there.”
He now has the task of replacing Alisha Frese, who built the Mustangs program into a perennial conference power and was named Cedar Rapids Prairie’s head coach in March.
Frese compiled a 431-253 record in 16 seasons at Hempstead, leading the program to its first-ever state tournament appearance in 2018.
“It was tough to lose her,” Kuhle said. “She did a great job with our program and after 16 years, she really put the program where it is now. It put (Loeffelholz) in a great spot to take over.”
The Mustangs graduated three starters from a team that went 32-8 last year and reached the Class 5A regional finals.
“Hempstead has always had success and been a winning program. My goal is just to continue the success that they’ve always had,” Loeffelholz said. “If we can continue to build on that and continue with that success, that’s my goal.
“The main constant you can always try to have is to give the players a positive extra-curricular experience. Whatever that entails, that can change. But that’s ultimately my goal. But at Hempstead, again, they’ve always had the success because they always have great young ladies, great parents, very supportive parents. And that was another draw for the program.”