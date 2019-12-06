MINERAL POINT, Wis. — What she lacks in size, Madison Calvert makes up for in grit.
The 5-foot-5 Cuba City senior is used to battling girls that outsize her, and Thursday night was no different. She, along with the rest of the Cubans’ overcame an eight-point second-half deficit to defeat conference rival Mineral Point, 50-46, all while keeping 6-2 Nicole Johnson in check with a starting lineup featuring no one taller than 5-9.
“I know my size, and I know I’m never going to out jump some of these girls,” Calvert said. “I have to get good position, and use my quickness. Tonight, we were getting burned by focusing too much on Nicole and letting them get open 3s in the first half, but we made adjustments and played much better as a team in the second half.”
Calvert led the Cubans with 18 points, including back-to-back field goals to give Cuba City its first lead of the second half with 5:22 to play.
“Madison and (twin sister) McKenzie are two of the grittiest players you’ll ever see,” Cuba City first-year head coach Brad Lutes said. “They bust their tails day in, day out, and so does the rest of this team. They are an incredibly unselfish group that plays with a tremendous amount of heart.”
Lutes, who most recently served as a varsity boys assistant coach at Sun Prairie, took over the reigns from Hall of Fame coach Jeff Pustina, who led the Cubans to nine state titles during his 33 year career.
“Someone — who may have been Jeff Pustina — told me that you cannot follow in his footsteps,” Lutes said. “I need to make my own path. Jeff is a coaching legend, and I have the utmost respect for him. He certainly didn’t leave the cupboard bare here. I’ve walked into a very talented group of athletes.”
The Cubans (2-0, 1-0) found themselves struggling to guard the perimeter in the first half, as the Pointers took an 18-10 lead on an Ella Chambers 3-pointer. The Pointers connected on five 3-pointers in the first half.
“We weren’t doing what we wanted to do in the first half,” Lutes said. “We needed to get hands in their shooters’ faces, and we were too busy trying to keep the ball out of the post. We made adjustments though, and did much better in the second half.”
The Pointers (2-1, 0-1) were led by Johnson with 15 points, including nine in the first half.
The Cubans trailed by eight at the half, before chipping away at the lead with a big 3 from junior transfer Bailey Lutes. She finished the game with 13 points for Cuba City.
A Madison Calvert basket pulled the Cubans to within three at 34-31, but Johnson was there to answer on the other end. Another 3 from Lutes started an 8-0 run for the Cubans which saw them eventually take the lead.
“Mineral Point does a heck of a job forcing teams out of their comfort zone, and we just needed to get back to the basics in the second half,” Lutes said. “This was a very big win for us moving forward.”
Senior Kiera Holzemer added eight points for the Cubans, while junior Ivy Lawinger added 10 for the Pointers.