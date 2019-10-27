And then there were none.
The United States Hockey League’s last two unbeaten teams both lost for the first time Saturday night, five weeks into the season.
Chaz Lucius scored 3:31 into overtime to lift the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U17 squad to a 5-4 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints in Plymouth, Mich. The Saints scored twice in the final 3:21 of regulation to force overtime and pick up a bonus standings point.
The Des Moines Buccaneers, meanwhile, knocked Waterloo from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 4-1 decision in Des Moines. Dubuque won its first six games of the season, while the Black Hawks started 7-0.
Lucius scored on a 2-on-1 with Justin Janicke to give the U17 team its third straight win.
Team USA opened the scoring during a 5-on-3 power play, thanks to a Luke Robinson holding infraction and a faceoff violation by Robert Cronin. The Americans worked the puck around the perimeter before Sasha Pastujov ripped a one-timer past goalie Erik Portillo at 10:26 of the first period. Sean Behrens and Jack Devine assisted.
The Saints tied it up 3:50 later on a broken play. Dylan Jackson tried to center a pass from the right wing boards, but the puck deflected off the stick of Team USA defenseman Ty Gallagher into the face of Matthew Kopperud in the slot. Ty Jackson picked up the loose puck and wristed it past goalie Gibson Homer for his third goal of the season.
Team USA thought it regained the lead with a little more than a minute remaining in the period, when Jeremy Wilmer’s shot from the slot squeaked through Portillo. But, an early whistle and a brief officials’ conference negated the goal.
The Americans converted their first power play of the second period to eventually take that 2-1 lead. Ty Gallagher’s shot from the left faceoff circle deflected off a Saints defenseman and past Portillo at the 7:08 mark just before the power play expired.
Team USA countered a Dubuque scoring chance at one end to a 3-1 cushion 5:39 later. Jack Devine scored on a backdoor rebound during an odd-man rush. It marked the first time this season the Saints faced a deficit of more than one goal.
The Saints pulled within 3-2 at the 14:32 mark of the second. Riese Gaber won a face-off in the right circle, and Mark Cheremeta ripped a wrist shot through traffic and past Homer for his third goal of the season.
Devine scored his second goal of the night 6:47 into the third period to help the Americans regain a two-goal cushion. He drove the net and scored on a rebound to make it 4-2.
The Saints pulled back within a goal at 16:39 on a Gaber power play goal. Kopperud moved the puck to Aidan Fulp at the point, and Gaber tipped Fulp’s shot past Homer for his team-high fifth goal.
Just 49 seconds later, Kopperud tied it with his second goal of the year. Dylan Jackson carried the puck behind the net, reversed the puck to Ty Jackson at the side of the net, and Ty flipped a shot on net. Kopperud scored on his second stuff attempt.
The Saints return to Mystique Community Ice Center on Friday night to play Omaha for just their second regular-season game at home.