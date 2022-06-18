Dubuque Wahlert’s Carson Cummer (right) slides in safe to second base as Dubuque Hempstead’s Jonny Muehring awaits the throw during a June 1 game in Dubuque. Area teams competing in Class 4A and Class 3A learned their postseason paths on Friday.
Dubuque County’s four Mississippi Valley Conference baseball programs will head in four different directions for substate play next month.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its substate groupings on Friday.
Iowa Class 3A No. 4-ranked Dubuque Wahlert has been assigned to Substate 4, along with Center Point-Urbana, De Witt Central, Maquoketa, Mount Vernon, Solon, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware. The Golden Eagles, who finished second at the state tournament last summer, are the lone ranked team in the field, although West Delaware and Center Point-Urbana received votes this week.
Class 3A No. 5-ranked Western Dubuque will play in Substate 3, along with Benton Community, Charles City, Clear Creek-Amana, Cresco Crestwood, Decorah, South Tama and Waverly-Shell Rock. The Bobcats are the lone ranked team in the field.
Dubuque Hempstead landed in Class 4A Substate 4, along with Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Davenport Central, No. 9-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie and Waterloo West. The Mustangs lost in the state quarterfinals last summer.
Dubuque Senior has been assigned to Class 4A Substate 5, along with No. 4-ranked Cedar Falls, Clinton, Davenport West, Iowa City Liberty and defending state champion Pleasant Valley, which received votes in the latest poll.
Tournament play for the two largest classes begins on Friday, July 8. The eight substate champions in each class will advance to the state tournament July 18-22 at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field.
The IHSAA announced substate groupings for Class 1A and 2A last week. Preliminary round play begins June 30 in Class 1A and July 2 for Class 2A. The eight substate winners in those classes advance to the state tournament in Carroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.