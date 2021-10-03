UW-Platteville’s bar to clear in the ever-tough WIAC is the nationally ranked football programs of UW-Whitewater and UW-Oshkosh.
Once again, it was more of the same on Saturday — the Pioneers were pain-stakingly close, but fell just short of the NCAA Division III No. 8-ranked Titans.
Colin Schuetz completed 32 of 50 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, but the Pioneers’ last drive of the game faltered on fourth down in a 35-32 loss to Oshkosh at Pioneer Stadium in Platteville, Wis.
Brandt Stare hauled in nine passes for 174 yards for the Pioneers (1-3), who scored on Schuetz’s 10-yard pass to Austin Guy and completed the two-point pass to cut their deficit to 35-32 with 3:22 to play.
After the Titans got one first down, the Pioneers stiffened and forced a punt to get the ball back at their own 15-yard line with 2:15 remaining. Following one first down and reaching their own 29, Schuetz’s pass was incomplete on fourth-and-9 to end the comeback attempt.
MidAmerica Nazarene 56, Clarke 39 — At Olathe, Kan.: The Pride (0-6) went into halftime with a 24-21 advantage, but the defense allowed 35 second-half points in the road loss to Nazarene (2-4). Kenyon Williams tossed for 238 yards and four touchdowns, but also three picks. Former Western Dubuque standout Max Steffen caught five passes for 111 yards and two scores, and Garrett Egan rushed for 155 yards and a TD for the Pride.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
St. Norbert 3, Dubuque 1 — At Aurora, Ill.: Darby Hawtrey hammered 11 kills and Kate Messino added 24 assists and 23 digs, but the Spartans (6-11) couldn’t solve St. Norbert, 25-13, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23.
UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Platteville 1 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Olivia Kudronowicz floored 13 kills and Sam Rossetti added 17 assists, but the Pioneers (9-10, 0-3 WIAC) dropped the match, 25-20, 12-25, 29-27, 25-13.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 4, Nebraska Wesleyan 1 — At Oyen Field: Gloire Luwara scored a hat trick for the Spartans in the win over the Prairie Wolves. Eloi Niyibizi also scored for UD.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 3, Simpson 0 — At Rock Bowl: Brynn Jacobi, Ryleigh O’Brien and Caitlin Farrell scored goals, and Megan Wick made three saves for the shutout in net, and the Duhawks (10-0-1, 2-0 American Rivers Conference) continued their hot start.
Dubuque 3, Nebraska Wesleyan 0 — At Oyen Field: Baylee Vincent scored two goals and Karissa Chalus pitched a shutout in net with four saves as the Spartans blanked the Prairie Wolves.
Clarke 2, Baker 2 (2OT) — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Avery Abbas and Addy Seaman scored for the Pride, but the teams played to a stalemate.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Duhawks split — At Tucker Courts: Clair Moore, Sara Backus and Dorothy Deans picked up singles wins, while Lauren Diiulio and Isabel Schwabe won at No. 1 doubles to help the Duhawks (3-4) beat Simpson, 6-3. Loras lost to Central, 8-1.
PREP FOOTBALL
Forreston 56, East Dubuque 20 — At Forreston, Ill.: The Warriors couldn’t keep pace with the explosive Cardinals in the road defeat.
Galena 41, Eastland/Pearl City 40 (2OT) — At Pearl City, Ill.: Brady Schemehorn hauled in six passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns, while Ethan Hefel completed 14 of 28 passes for 220 yards and the three scores along with a 1-yard rushing TD in the second overtime as the Pirates rallied in a wild game on Friday night.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Mustangs runner-up — At Waverly, Iowa: Derek Leicht clocked in at 15:34.42 to place fourth overall, leading the Hempstead boys to a runner-up finish at the 10-team Steve Johnson Invitational.
Julia Gehl finished fifth in 18:24.97 to power the Hempstead girls to a runner-up finish as well.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Rams 5th at Marcussen — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubuque Senior placed fifth out of eight teams at the Marcussen Invitational, with Dubuque Wahlert in seventh.
Senior’s Molly Gilligan claimed the 50 freestyle crown in 25.69 seconds. Teammate Tabitha Monahan took runner-up in the 100 freestyle (56.77), as did Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt in the 100 backstroke (1:00.75).
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena powers to title — At Orion, Ill.: Maggie Furlong and Julia Townsend were named to the all-tournament team as the Pirates (21-0-1) rolled to the Orion tournament championship and remained unbeaten.
Galena secured 2-0 wins in pool play over Monmouth-Roseville and Annawan, but suffered their first 1-1 tie of the season to Princeton. The Pirates then routed United Monmouth, 21-5, 21-4, in the semifinals and swept Macomb in the final, 25-15, 25-23.
Furlong floored 53 kills with 10 blocks and Taylor Hilby added 23 kills and 25 digs. Townsend provided 105 assists and Addie Hefel added 47 digs.
Beckman wins consolations — At Waverly, Iowa: Class 2A No. 8-ranked Dyersville Beckman (22-9) claimed the consolation bracket at the Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational.
The Trailblazers finished 2-2 in pool play before winning the consolation title with a 25-14, 25-21 victory over AGWSR and a 25-20, 25-14 win over Osage.
Hillmen finish .500 — At Madison, Wis.: Platteville finished 2-2 at the Madison Edgewood tournament, earning 2-0 sweeps over Deerfield and Mount Horeb, but falling to Sauk Prairie (2-0) and Union Grove (2-1).
Ellie Temperly fronted the Hillmen with 19 kills and Catherine Tashner added 17 kills and 23 digs. Emily Fields provided 56 assists and 25 digs.