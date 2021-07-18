The Dubuque pipeline to the University of Northern Iowa women’s swimming program took a new twist on Thursday.
Panthers head coach Nick Lakin announced the hiring of former Dubuque Senior and University of Iowa swimmer Ben Colin as his assistant coach.
“Throughout the process Ben demonstrated his passion for UNI and swimming in the state of Iowa,” Lakin said in a press release. “Ben is well-known and universally liked, has been a part of the swimming community in the state of Iowa for decades and will bring a ton of enthusiasm and knowledge to the position. We are so thankful to have Ben joining us on deck this year and excited for the future of UNI swimming and diving.”
Since the 2014-15 season, UNI’s roster has included at least one former Dubuque athlete, a list that includes Senior products Autumn Roepsch, Molly Lembezeder, Olivia Knowles and Jenna Willer, as well as Wahlert’s Natalia Verastegui.
Colin competed for the Hawkeyes for four seasons and recently began coaching with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes, a club team operated by his father, Doug Colin. Ben Colin graduated from Iowa with a degree in Sport & Recreation Management and Journalism & Mass Communications.
Colin was a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and served as the chair of the Iowa Student Athlete Advisory Committee. The NCAA named him the Jim McKay Scholar for excellence in sport communication in 2019, and he served Iowa Swimming, Inc., as a representative on the governance and technical planning committees.
Hawkins honored by WGCA — Bradley University senior Maddie Hawkins, who won an Iowa Class 5A state golf championship as a senior at Dubuque Senior, has been named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar for the third consecutive season. The WGCA All American-Scholar team included 1,432 women’s collegiate golfers from NCAA Division I, II & III. The criteria for selection required a minimum 3.50 grade point average and participation in at least 50 percent of the rounds scheduled during the regular season.
Hawkins was an honorable mention Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete this past year after she was selected a first-team MVC Scholar-Athlete in 2019-20. She owned an 80.36 stroke average in 2020-21 and wrapped up her career with the 18th lowest career stroke average (79.36) in Bradley history. Boasting a 3.89 cumulative grade point average, Hawkins majored in civil engineering.
Harris honored by SEC for academics — Western Dubuque graduate Calvin Harris was one of 69 University of Mississippi student-athletes named to the 2020-21 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. A total of 1,130 student-athletes were named to the 2020-21 honor roll, which includes all sports.
The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2020-21 academic calendar, and a student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 to qualify. Harris is studying general business at Ole Miss.
Savary academic all-district — Winona State University baseball standout Austin Savary, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, earned NCAA Division II academic all-district first-team honors. The senior designated hitter batted .304 (34-for-112) with seven doubles and four home runs.
Savary posted a 3.66 grade point average in Business Administration / Finance. Earlier this spring, Savary was named to the 2021 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-Central Region Second Team, as well as the 2021 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Baseball All-Conference First Team. He was also named to the 2021 D2CCA Baseball Central Region Second Team.
Academic all-district teams are selected by CoSIDA and recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in academics and athletics. The Academic All-America Teams will be announced on July 28.
Birt hits books — Millikin University senior Bradan Birt, a Western Dubuque grad, earned a spot on the 2020-21 Academic All-District At-Large Team, selected by CoSIDA. A Sports Management major, Birt was named to the At-Large Team for District 7 in NCAA Division III. Birt won the 165-pound title at the National Wrestling Coaches Association DIII Coaches Association National Championships where he was named the event’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Birt carries a 3.58 cumulative grade point average.
Loras track trio feted — Three former area preps landed spots on the CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 Track and Field and Cross Country team after helping Loras College win the NCAA Division III national track title. Western Dubuque grad Elayna Bahl, Senior grad Stevie Lambe and Clayton Ridge grad Kassie Rosenbum each earned their first career honors and set a new program-best with the most honorees. Teammate Marion Edwards also made the team, giving the Duhawks four honorees.
Bahl is a finance and accounting double major from Epworth, Iowa; Lambe studies elementary education; and Rosenbum is a kinesiology and psychology double major from Guttenberg, Iowa.
Hinz collects academic recognition — Loras College tennis senior Audrey Hinz recently earned CoSIDA Academic all-District 8 honors as an at-large selection. A criminal justice and social work double major, the former Dubuque Wahlert standout was a five-time all-conference selection, a three-time All-Academic honoree and an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar Athlete.
Lawrence feted at UW-L — University of Wisconsin-La Crosse junior Emma Lawrence, a Benton High School grad, earned Academic All-District Six Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country accolades, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Lawrence, a biology major with a concentration in biomedical science and 3.77 grade point average, earned three 2021 NCAA Division III All-America honors at the outdoor championships. She placed third in the 100 and 400-meter hurdles and was a member of the fourth-place 4x400-meter relay. Lawrence became the first student-athlete in UWL history to earn NCAA III All-America honors in the 100 and 400-meter hurdles in the same championships. Her time of 1:00.66 in the 400-meter hurdles is the second-fastest in school history.
Blair earns academic honors at Cornell — Cornell College pitcher Caleb Blair, a former Dubuque Wahlert right-hander, earned academic all-Midwest Conference accolades this spring. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.33 grade point average – calculated only in the awarded academic year – and competed in a minimum 50 percent of the team’s scheduled spring contests. The Rams’ baseball team, coached by former Maquoketa standout Seth Wing, landed 21 players on the conference’s all-academic squad.
UD earns national coaching honor — The United Soccer Coaches Association honored the University of Dubuque with the NCAA Division III Men’s Coaching Staff of the Year award. The American Rivers Conference champions are led by Brad Johnson and assistants Tom Corcoran and Colby Gay. Dubuque earned its first conference championship since 2010 and the program’s first-ever outright league title.
Clarke hires men’s soccer coach — Clarke University recently promoted Mike Paye to head coach of the men’s soccer program. He served as the associate head coach for the previous two seasons under Josh Printz while Printz coached both the women’s and men’s soccer programs.
Paye previously worked as an assistant as his alma mater of Tyler Junior College, where he won a national title both as a player and as a coach. He also served as the Academy Director and Assistant Technical Director of Council Bluffs Soccer Club and is the head coach of Union Dubuque F.C.
Alex Lee, who played soccer and lacrosse at Clarke, will serve as Paye’s assistant coach.
UD adds assistant hoops coach — University of Dubuque women’s basketball coach Justin Smith announced the addition of Michaela Crall to his coaching staff. Crall joined the UD staff after spending two years as Director of Basketball Operations at Missouri State, culminating in a run to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021 with the Lady Bears. During her time at Missouri State, she handled all team operations, including travel, meals, community service and life skills.
UW-P lands former Duhawks — University of Wisconsin-Platteville head wrestling coach Trevor Kittleson has added graduate fellow Eddie Smith and volunteer assistant coach Matt Randone to his coaching staff. Both previously wrestled under and coached with Kittleson during his term at Loras College.