The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers shook off some rust and unfavorable weather on Saturday to win their men’s rugby season opener.
In their first match with contact in five months, the Gamblers earned a 21-10 victory over the Peoria Pigs in windy Peoria, Ill.
Peoria struck first, but the Gamblers responded with a strong solo effort from Alex Bleakney who blocked a clearing kick from Peoria inside its 10 meters and recovered in the try zone before converting his own try. Peoria scored right before the intermission to take a three-point lead.
With the wind at their backs, the Gamblers got two more Bleakney tries and conversions for the come-from-behind victory. He landed the man of the match honor, while Brock Timmons, Luke Wollenberg and Elliot Gaul earned honorable mention.
Veteran players Ben Forbes, Chad Clinton and Matt Derby all contributed by playing a full 80-minute match and helping the young guys adapt. Brock Timmons, Dallas Stecher, Anand Mark, Tanner Kemp and Josh Irvine gained key experience in the match with the Gamblers shorthanded.
The Gamblers will take Easter Weekend off before hosting the Iowa Falls Rugby Club at 1:30 p.m. on April 15 at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. They will also be home the following week for a “homecoming” triangular with the LaCrosse River Rats and the Platteville Rugby Club.
The Gamblers practice at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at Cloie Creek Park in Asbury. The club is always interested in new members.
The Gamblers also hope to develop a women’s team and a youth team. If you are interested in participating in either of those endeavors, contact the club on Facebook or on Instagram at @DubuqueRugby.
BELLEVUE, MARQUETTE TO CO-OP IN BASEBALL
Due to low participation numbers, Bellevue High School will enter into a co-operative agreement with Bellevue Marquette this baseball season. Marquette’s Travis Templeton will serve as the head coach.
Last season, Bellevue posted a 1-19 record with a 14-man roster that included five seniors, one junior, three sophomores, no freshmen and five eighth graders. Marquette went 8-12 with a 15-player roster that included one senior, one junior, three sophomores, four freshmen and six eighth graders.
GIBBS WINS GOLDEN GLOVES STATE TITLE
Kendall Gibbs, who trains at the Dream Center in Dubuque, captured the 156-pound weight division in the Iowa Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Iowa City. The title makes him eligible to participate in the national tournament in Philadelphia next month.
Dubuque’s two other participants, Dakota Carner and Rodrigo Marin, lost by decision at the state tournament. Gibbs and Carner boxed in the Open division, while Marin competed in the Novice division.
More than 60 boxers registered to compete in the tournament, which had not been held since 2019.
