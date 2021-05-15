If Friday was any indication, The American Rivers Conference track and field championships at Chlapaty Sports Complex may just be the hottest ticket in town today.
Friday’s final events featured a little bit of everything. Loras and Dubuque crowned numerous champions, the final relay race ended the day with a bang and a local distance runner from a rival school broke the record books.
Dubuque nearly swept the podium to begin the day in the shot put and discus, claiming five of the six medals. Zachary Naatz claimed gold in the shot put with a distance of 16.17 meters, with teammates Clayton Hahn and Cade Collier joining him on the podium.
“It’s great,” Naatz said. “Coming in here, we were 1-2-3 and having our fourth guy PR and just having the whole team together was just the best thing ever.”
Freshman Luke Weber continued the field dominance for the Spartans, taking gold with a discus throw of 48.12. Teammate Clayton Hahn joined him on the medal stand with a silver medal distance of 47.83.
“It’s little unreal,” Weber said. “I’m a freshman, I haven’t been this high up ever. It’s a very new feeling.”
Dubuque Wahlert native Ryan Rogers of Loras took his turn atop the medal stand with a first-place long jump effort of 7.39 meters.
“I came in and saw that there was a pretty good tailwind, so I knew that there would be some good jumps today,” Rogers said.
The senior said it was nice to claim gold in his hometown.
“Being in the area, you are familiar with it,” Rogers said. “Being in town, there are more fans around, so it always feel good to compete around here for sure.”
The Loras men made its biggest splash in the day’s final race. The 4x800 relay team of Wyatt Kelly, Ryan Harvey, Chris Guise and Mike Jasa not only took gold, they took the record book with it. The Duhawks’ gold medal run in 7:35.62 broke an A-R-C mark dating to 1986.
“One of our biggest things coming into this season is that we wanted to break this record,” said Jasa, who ran the final leg. “We put together four good people and we just put it all on the line.”
Holy Cross native and Western Dubuque grad Joe Freiburger of Wartburg broke the Chlapaty facility record with his 10,000 meter run in 30:45.45. The senior defended his 2019 A-R-C title with the win.
“This is one of the best conference in the country so its nice to come out here and compete really well,” Freiburger said. “It’s a lot of fun to come out here and compete against these guys.”
On the women’s side, Loras’ Kassie Rosenbum continued her dominant effort in the 10,000 meter run with a gold medal time of 37:18.23. The Guttenberg, Iowa, native was nearly 8 seconds clear of the runner-up.
“It’s my first outdoor 10K conference title so I’m pretty excited about that,” Rosenbum said.
Rosenbum will compete in two more events today and will look to defend her 2019 10K win at nationals in a few weeks.
Loras’ Carly Fisher won the women’s discus with a throw of 48.15 meters, setting a new Chlapaty facility record. Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder (45.58) took silver.
“I feel supper happy; I’m super excited,” Fischer said. “It’s been a goal to make it to nationals and to basically be there is just amazing.”
Fischer said setting a facility record is just icing on the cake.
“It’s my senior year,” she said. “I’m going out with a bang.”
The Duhawks padded their team stats with a number of second place finishes on the day. Terrianna Black (long jump), Grace Alley (high jump and heptathlon) and Brianna Renner (steeplechase) all claimed silver medals.
Dubuque’s lone gold of the day on the women’s side came from Caroline Feguson in the shot put. She continued her season-long dominance with a distance of 13.75 metes.
UD, looking for its first outdoor track men’s team championship since 1961, currently sits in second place with 74 points, behind Central’s 75. Loras is in fourth with 37.
The Loras women looked primed to claim their first conference championship since 1999. The Duhawks lead with 81 points with Wartburg (65) in second, and UD in fourth with 41.