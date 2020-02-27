Kayla Banwarth served USA Volleyball in a new capacity this weekend.
The Dubuque Wahlert graduate and former Olympian worked as an evaluator for the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team Open Tryout at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The field included recent Wahlert graduate Aliyah Carter, who enrolled at Kansas State University for the second semester and will play outside hitter for the Wildcats in the fall.
Banwarth, who recently became the head coach at the Univerity of Mississippi, assisted her former head coach and current U.S. Women’s National Volleyball team head coach Karch Kiraly with the three-day-long event.
A national champion from the University of Nebraska, Banwarth is one of two SEC coaches chosen as an evaluator and one of four coaches to represent the league at the tryouts.
Banwarth began her Team USA resume in 2011 and helped the team earn a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. The former libero and USA Volleyball’s Indoor Most Improved Player of the Year, she collected eight total medals during her six seasons with the Stars and Stripes.
Beeman collects A-R-C, national honors — The American Rivers Conference selected University of Dubuque senior Alison Beeman as its female athlete of the week and the indoor track athlete of the week. The Lakemoor, Ill., native edged out the defending national champion by .01 seconds to win the 200-meter dash at University of Dubuque Spartan Invitational on Feb. 21 in 24.49 seconds, setting a new UD facility and school record. Her time now stands first in NCAA Division III this season and ranks No. 10 all-time in NCAA Division III history. Beeman also finished third in the 55 meter dash and placed second in the high jump.
On Tuesday, Beeman was selected the NCAA Division III women’s track athlete of the week.
UW-P’s Orr earns award — Gwen Orr, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville junior from DeForest, Wis., earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference indoor track athlete of the week award. Orr broke the school record in the 200-meter dash at the University of Dubuque Invitational. Her time of 25.69 seconds was over a half second personal best. She is ranked second in the WIAC and No. 12 on the Division III Honor Roll.
Gotto sets Wartburg record — Dylan Gotto, a junior left-handed pitcher from Western Dubuque, set a Wartburg College record on Monday when he stuck out 16 batters in an 8-0 victory over Bethel at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He allowed two hits and walked one in the seven-inning complete-game victory for the Knights.
Loras collects A-R-C honors — Loras senior Patrick Mikel won his eighth A-R-C indoor track performer of the week award, and Michelle Budden won the indoor field performer of the week award.
Mikel, a senior from Lombard, Ill., recorded a time of 21.99 in the 200-meter dash at the UD meet, breaking the facility and program records, and his own personal best. His 200-meter dash time sits third among all NCAA Division III competitors. The senior was the lead off leg for the 4x400-meter relay team (Mikel, Josh Smith, Carter Oberfoell and Mike Jasa) that bested its previously nation-leading time with a new time of 3:16.95.
Budden, a senior from Hazel Green, Wis., competed at the UD event and won the weight throw with a toss of 17.61 meters, which is the second farthest throw in program history and ranks ninth in NCAA Division III this season. Her mark bested second place by 1.33 meters and broke her previous personal best of 16.90 meters.
Heart honors Haase —Clarke University’s Makenna Haase, the Heart of America women’s basketball player of the week last week, moved into second place on the school’s all-time rebounding list and into third place on the Pride’s all-time scoring chart after the team’s win over Graceland. She finished the week with a pair of double-doubles while averaging 17 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Peterson feted — Clarke’s Nick Peterson earned the Heart of America men’s field athlete of the week award last week after he cleared 4.82 in the pole vault giving him a meet win, increasing his PR and school record by another 7 centimeters. He climbed two spots to No. 6 in the nation with the performance.
Lopez nets honor —Clarke’s Juan Lopez-Rios won the Heart of America baseball player of the week award last week after he led the Pride to three wins. He went 9-for-11 with eight RBIs, four runs, two doubles, one triple and one home run.