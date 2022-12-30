Sami Martin posted game-highs with 25 points and eight rebounds as Loras blew past NCAA Division III No. 23-ranked Calvin, 73-54, in the semifinals of the Loras Holiday Tournament on Thursday at Lillis Athletic and Wellness Center.
Cierra Bachmann added 15 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Duhawks (9-2), who will play UW-Stevens Point in today’s final. Madison Haslow chipped in 11 points for Loras, which has wins over three ranked opponents during its four-game winning streak.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Franklin & Marshall 66, Dubuque 64 — At Las Vegas: Jaylin McCants scored 13 points and Keegan Zimmerman and Bryce Prochaska added 12 apiece to lead Dubuque, but Franklin & Marshall clipped the Spartans at the D3hoops.com Classic on Wednesday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Galena 48, Byron 42 — At Lanark, Ill.: Kaden Hauber scored a game-high 17 points ands Connor Glasgow added 12 to lead the Pirates past Byron at the Eastland Tournament.
East Dubuque 43, Stanford Olympia 40 — At Bloomington, Ill.: Carter Widmeier and Brody Culbertson scored 12 points apiece to lead the Warriors to victory at the State Farm Classic.
Lena-Winslow 44, Stockton 42 — At Erie, Ill.: Colby Tucker led Stockton with 11 points, but the Blackhawks lost a nail-biter at the Erie Tournament.
Scales Mound 66, Benton 53 — At Benton, Wis.: The Hornets moved past the host Zephyrs in the semifinals of the Mike Alexander Christmas Classic.
Southwestern 72, Shullsburg 67 — At Benton, Wis.: The Wildcats held off the Miners in the semifinals of the Mike Alexander Christmas Classic.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 60, Brodhead 46 — At Brodhead, Wis.: Olivia Olson scored 23 points and the Cubans pulled away from Brodhead to reach 10-0.
Platteville 59, Stoughton 47 — At Stoughton, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 19 points, Lizzie Poller added 13 and Maddie Carl 10, and the Hillmen beat Stoughton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.