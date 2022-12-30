Sami Martin posted game-highs with 25 points and eight rebounds as Loras blew past NCAA Division III No. 23-ranked Calvin, 73-54, in the semifinals of the Loras Holiday Tournament on Thursday at Lillis Athletic and Wellness Center.

Cierra Bachmann added 15 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Duhawks (9-2), who will play UW-Stevens Point in today’s final. Madison Haslow chipped in 11 points for Loras, which has wins over three ranked opponents during its four-game winning streak.

