Kate Messino has mastered the ability to adapt with the University of Dubuque volleyball program.
Between different hitters and new offensive systems, the senior setter from McHenry, Ill., has been a constant for the Spartans.
Messino surpassed 2,500 career assists this past weekend, now ranking fifth in UD program history. She added 11 more on Wednesday night as the Spartans swept UW-Platteville, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23, at the Stoltz Sports Center.
“It’s been incredible with each year new hitters coming in and having to adapt to them,” said Messino, who has started for the Spartans since her freshman year. “I’ve had some big hitters and it’s been kind of incredible. These last four years have just been amazing.”
Messino reached 2,524 assists after the Spartans (4-2) swept past the Pioneers (3-3), aided by Darby Hawtrey’s nine kills and seven more from Julie May.
“The first two years we ran a 5-1, and then COVID season we played around with some different things,” UD coach April Elsbernd said. “This year, we’re running the 6-2 and Kate’s just been so great. She’s understanding her role in a 6-2 after running the offense for two-plus years. She’s been really gracious and it’s been special watching her grow into this leadership role.”
This fall, Messino is splitting time in the offense with junior setter Kaylynn Murray, who added 10 assists against UWP.
“We’ve developed a really trusting relationship,” Elsbernd said. “I’m able to get after her and she knows what it’s about, and she lets me, and afterwards we hug and it’s like water under the bridge. That’s hard to find with players. It’s so important with setters to have that trust. I have that with Kaylynn as well, and both of them have been doing a great job.”
Messino has thrived in her ability to keep things running smoothly throughout any turnover in recent seasons.
“I’ve improved at running the court,” Messino said. “I think as I’ve gotten older, I’ve just gotten better at getting everybody in and calling the plays and knowing what to do and really just taking control.”
The Spartans battled through five ties and three lead changes to take the opening set, scoring four straight down the stretch to seize control. UD led throughout the second set, but the Pioneers pushed and tied the score nine times in the third set. Hawtrey and Alexis Bedier’s block sealed up the efficient sweep.
“This last week we’ve really been focusing on controlling our energy and our communication,” Elsbernd said. “This weekend we kind of saw that break down in some tough matches, so our focus has been that we have to play together. How we do that is keeping our energy consistent, always talking, and I think that’s a big reason why we were able to play tonight probably the best we’ve played yet this year.”
Karrah Davis, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout that also starred for the Spartans, was brought on to the staff as a full-time assistant this summer, and Elsbernd believes she’s making her impact felt now on the bench.
“Karrah changed the program as a player,” Elsbernd said. “She has such a great volleyball mind. I’ve known her since she was a high schooler and I’ve watched her grow. I tell her every day how much better my life is right now to have her as an assistant. I know she loves being here in Dubuque. She loves this city.”