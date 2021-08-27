Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
WEST DELAWARE (0-0) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KMCH-FM 94.7
Last year — West Delaware won, 35-0
Outlook — The Hawks and Golden Eagles meet to open the season for the fourth consecutive year. West Delaware has owned the historical matchup, winning five of the six games in the series dating to 2014. Wahlert won the 2019 opener, 17-15, at the Rock Bowl. The Golden Eagles are playing in Class 2A this season but open with a slate of traditional 3A powers. The return of quarterback Bryce Rudiger is expected to give Wahlert a boost. West Delaware will lean on linebacker/running back Wyatt Voelker, who ran for nearly 1,300 yards in a first-team all-state campaign a year ago.
TH prediction — West Delaware 35, Wahlert 28
WESTERN DUBUQUE (0-0) at CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Xavier won, 38-21
Outlook — Western Dubuque opens its schedule with a gauntlet of recent state champions, beginning with the 2018 title-winning Saints. Xavier is 4-2 against the Bobcats, beating Western Dubuque in the 2018 title game. WD’s last win over the Saints came on Oct. 11, 2019 during the Bobcats’ march to their state championship. WD also beat Xavier, 7-6, in 2014. The Bobcats are breaking in new pieces on both sides of the ball. Tonight’s result will depend on how quickly those new playmakers can get acclimated against a program that never seems to drop off.
TH prediction — Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Western Dubuque 17
CASCADE (0-0) at MONTICELLO (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Monticello won, 28-27
Outlook — The Cougars will be seeking revenge after a heartbreaking loss last season to the Class 2A Panthers on opening night. Cascade star running back Jack Menster ran for three touchdowns in that game. Look for him to have an even bigger game tonight, as he and the Cougars have been awaiting this rematch for a year now. The early-season loss seemed to ignite Cascade, however, as they went on to post a 6-3 record and earn a postseason win. Monticello graduated a number of its top playmakers from a year ago, while Cascade brings the majority of its top guys back, which should bode well for the Cougars.
TH prediction — Cascade 30, Monticello 21
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (0-0) at CAMANCHE (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — After dropping its opening game last season, Camanche went on to win nine in a row and advance to the Class 2A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome. They return a number of key players from that team including quarterback, Mike Delzell. Beckman is coming off a 6-3 campaign a year ago, including a pair of postseason victories, but lost its two top offensive weapons from last season in Nick Offerman and Trent Koelker. The two combined to score 22 touchdowns and the Trailblazers will need multiple guys to step up and fill that void.
TH prediction — Camanche 35, Dyersville Beckman 24
BELLEVUE (0-0) at NORTHEAST GOOSE LAKE (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 41-0
Outlook — The Comets are hoping for a repeat performance of last year’s season opener in which they blanked the Rebels. While Bellevue will have a new face at quarterback after Max Jackson graduated, they do bring back Jacob Waller at running back and Colby Sieverding at wide receiver. Both put up big numbers last season. Northeast managed just one win in 2020, but returns incumbent quarterback Cade Hughes and leading rusher Caleb Gruhn.
TH prediction — Bellevue 38, Northeast Goose Lake 17
ILLINOIS
DURAND/PECATONICA (0-0) at EAST DUBUQUE (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Warriors went just 1-5 in the abbreviated spring campaign last season, but return a bevy of senior leadership including quarterback Sam Bowman, running backs Sam Huntington and Dawson Feyen, and wide receiver Brevin Lee. It will be a tough opening-night matchup for East Dubuque, as Durand/Pecatonica’s only two losses in the spring came to Northwest Upstate Illini Conference champions Freeport Aquin and Lena-Winslow — both in tight contests.
TH prediction — Durand/Pecatonica 31, East Dubuque 20
FULTON (0-0) at GALENA (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Galena went 5-1 in the spring. with its only setback a 14-7 defeat against eventual conference champion, Lena-Winslow. The Pirates’ offense should be sound with the bulk of the offensive line returning, as well as third-year starting quarterback, Ethan Hefel. Fulton joins the NUIC this season and proved in the spring that it can put up some major points. The Steamers averaged a whopping 47.4 points per game last season. In contrast, the stout Galena defense gave up a miniscule nine points per game in the spring. Don’t expect Fulton to hang 47 on this Pirate defense, but Galena’s offense will need to produce to come out victorious.
TH prediction — Galena 28, Fulton 27
WISCONSIN
Saint Mary’s Springs (0-1) at Darlington (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Darlington earned a 53-21 win over Platteville to start its season on the right note. The Redbirds ran for 326 yards and five touchdowns in the win, a formula that has worked well in the past. Springs opened its season with a 45-0 loss to Lake Country Lutheran last week.
TH prediction — Darlington 42, Saint Mary’s Springs 21
Southwestern (1-0) at Boscobel (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Wildcats will hit the road for a second consecutive week to open the season. Southwestern beat Riverdale, 22-14, last week behind 133 rushing and 173 passing yards from quarterback Peerson Kephart. Boscobel dropped a 30-6 decision to Royall in its opener and will need to rein in what can be a high-octane Southwestern offense.
TH prediction — Southwestern 34, Boscobel 14