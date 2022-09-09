EPWORTH, Iowa — They just kept hanging around.
And when the opportunity finally presented itself, the Bobcats broke through.
Grant Glausser ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns, and Brett Harris capped his first varsity start with a go-ahead 42-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left as Western Dubuque stunned Iowa Class 4A No. 6-ranked Iowa City Liberty, 36-30, on Friday night at Buchman Field.
The lead changed hands three times in the final 2:12 as Western Dubuque came away with its first win in three games this season.
Western Dubuque had taken a 29-23 lead with 2:12 remaining, but Liberty quarterback Graham Beckman connected with Garrett Gregoire for a 65-yard go-ahead touchdown on the next play.
Beckman threw for 156 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 32 yards as the Lightning dropped to 2-1. Trey Gregoire added 56 rushing yards, and Owen Drapeaux finished with 48 yards on the ground.
Harris made his first start at quarterback, but it got off to a rough start after his first pass was intercepted. He turned it on down the stretch and finished 11 of 22 for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
Glausser led the WD offense, rushing for 106 of his 212 yards in the first half. He scored on runs of 35, 7 and 4 yards, and 14 of his 27 carries went for at least 7 yards.
Glausser ripped off big chunks of yardage in the opening quarter, including a 35-yard burst that gave the Bobcats a 7-0 lead with 6:58 left in the quarter.
Liberty came on from there.
Cody Nichols returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to get the Lightning within 7-6. Liberty’s Trey Gregoire recovered Glausser’s fumble late in the first period and Hayden Saul booted a 36-yard field goal to give the Lightning the lead, 9-7, moments later.
The score held until halftime, and Liberty took the opening possession of the second half 54 yards, capping the eight-play drive with Graham Beckman’s 11-yard touchdown run for a 16-7 lead.
Western Dubuque took advantage of a short field on its second possession of the half and Caleb Klein shook off the first Liberty defender and took a short pass 36 yards for Harris’ first career touchdown pass —which brought the Bobcats back within two points with 4:28 left in the third.
Klein finished with four receptions for 82 yards. He also broke up a pass on defense.
Liberty seized momentum back with an extended drive spanning the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, moving 83 yards in 16 plays. Gregoire capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to push the Lightning lead to 23-14 with 10:07 left.
Western Dubuque converted on fourth down three times on the ensuing possession and Glausser capped the 16-play, 71-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.
WD forced a quick three-and-out and Glausser ran five times for 54 yards, including a 27-yard go-ahead touchdown with 2:27 left.
But Liberty needed just one play to regain the lead as Gregoire got behind the defense for a 65-yard touchdown reception.
