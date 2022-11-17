The Clarke women’s basketball team’s recent success combined with a perfect start to the 2022 season manifested in the national rankings on Wednesday.
The Pride (5-0) moved up three spots from their preseason No. 8 ranking to No. 5 in the latest NAIA women’s top 25 poll, making it the first time in team history the program has cracked the top five.
The ranking also marked the first time a Clarke athletics program has entered an NAIA top-five ranking since the school became affiliated with the NAIA in 2007.
Loras 83, Elmhurst 56 — At Elmhurst, Ill.: Sami Martin and Maddie Fleckenstein each scored a game-high 17 points, Cierra Bachmann added 11 and Silvana Scarsella chipped in nine to lead the Duhawks (2-1) to a rout on the road.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 82, Edgewood 71 — At Madison, Wis.: Cascade, Iowa, native Brock Simon recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Spartans (2-1) earned a road victory. Josh Hammer netted 12 points and Sam Kilburg added 10 for UD.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Loras 42, Buena Vista 8 — At Lillis AWC: Dustin Bohren (165 pounds), Shane Liegel (184), Colin Murphy (197) and Wyatt Wriedt (285) won by fall as Loras beat Buena Vista.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeville 42, East Dubuque 15 — At Warren, Ill.: Sydney Schoenhard had six points and Erika Dolan added five for East Dubuque, but the Warriors struggled offensively and fell to 0-2 at the Warren Turkey Tournament.
