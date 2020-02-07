The Iowa wrestling postseason kicks off Saturday with the sectional tournaments in the lower two classes.
The top two wrestlers at each weight class advance to next weekend’s district tournament, while the top two teams advance to the regional dual tournament.
Here is a capsule look at the four sectional tournaments with area teams:
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 7
Sectional host — West Delaware
District site — Center Point-Urbana
Teams — Anamosa, Dubuque Wahlert, Jesup, Maquoketa, Monticello, No. 1 West Delaware
Ranked wrestlers — 106: No. 9 Kale Hansen (Monticello); 113: No. 8 Carter Littlefield (Jesup); 120: No. 9 Blake Engel (West Delaware); 132: No. 3 Kain Luensman (Monticello); 138: No. 9 Logan Peyton (West Delaware); 145: No. 4 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware); 160: No. 5 Cael Meyer (West Delaware); 170: No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware), No. 4 Abe Michel (Maquoketa), No. 9 Connor Dehn (Wahlert); 182: No. 3 Jack Neuhaus (West Delaware); 195: No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware); 285: No. 2 Taven Rich (Maquoketa), No. 3 Carson Petlon (West Delaware)
Outlook — West Delaware is the favorite to win the district after winning the state championship at both the dual and traditional state tournaments last season. The Hawks enter with eight ranked wrestlers, and Engel, Voss and Voelker won WaMaC Conference championships last weekend. All 14 West Delaware wrestlers reached the podium at the WaMaC tournament, with a dozen placing third or better. Jadyn Peyton, Meyer, Voelker and Petlon medaled at the 2019 state tournament. Wahlert returns one state qualifier in Dehn. The Golden Eagles are strongest at the upper weights and could be in the mix for one of the two berths into the regional duals with a strong performance. Wahlert’s Gabe Anstoetter (160), Dehn, Bryce Anstoetter (182) and Marik Dickson (285) placed at last weekend’s MVC tournament. Dehn, Bryce Anstoetter and Dickson won their third-place matches; Gabe Anstoetter placed sixth. Maquoketa’s Michel and Rich both qualified for last year’s state tournament. Rich was third at 285 at last year’s state meet and beat West Delaware’s Petlon for the WaMaC title last weekend. The 170-pound bracket will be the one to watch. If nobody moves up or down, three of the state’s top-10 ranked wrestlers will be competing for two spots into the district tournament. West Delaware, Maquoketa and Wahlert don’t appear to have the room in their lineups to move around, though.
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 11
Sectional host — East Buchanan
District site — Starmont
Teams — No. 1 Don Bosco, Dyersville Beckman, East Buchanan, No. 10 Hudson, Maquoketa Valley, North Linn, North Tama
Ranked wrestlers — 106. No. 4 Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco); 113: No. 6 Cael Bridgewater (North Linn); 120: No. 4 Garrett Funk (Don Bosco); 126: No. 4 Michael McClelland (Don Bosco); 132: No. 3 Easton Larson (Don Bosco); 138: No. 5 Heath Moyer (North Linn), No. 6 Karter Krapfl (Hudson); 145: No. 2 Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco); 152: No. 3 Cael Frost (Don Bosco), No. 4 Tate Entriken (Hudson); 160: No. 1 Cade Tenold (Don Bosco); 170: No. 1 Ethan Fulcher (Hudson), No. 2 Carson Tenold (Don Bosco); 182: No. 1 Thomas Even (Don Bosco), No. 3 Evan Wulfekuhle (Dyersville Beckman); 220: No. 5 Jared Thiry (Don Bosco), No. 6 Luke Recker (East Buchanan)
Outlook — Don Bosco is the overwhelming favorite to win the sectional’s team title and could be a threat to advance all 14 wrestlers to districts. No other program in the state has more ranked wrestlers than Bosco’s 10. Beckman is coming off a strong showing at the WaMaC Conference tournament, where 11 of its wrestlers placed among the top eight at their weight. Wulfekuhle improved to 33-1 in winning the 182-pound title. Nick Schmidt was third at 106. Beckman qualified two wrestlers for state last year, but both have since graduated. The Trailblazers will have a couple of wrestlers who just missed a trip to state last year: Mason Recker (145) and Conner Grover (152) both placed third at last year’s district meet.
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 12
Sectional host — MFL/Mar-Mac
District site — Starmont
Teams — Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Edgewood-Colesburg, MFL/Mar-Mac, Postville, South Winneshiek, Starmont, Wapsie Valley
Ranked wrestlers — 106: No. 8 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley); 126: No. 8 Karter Decker (MFL/Mar-Mac); 145: No. 8 Gabe McGeough (MFL/Mar-Mac); 195: No. 9 Zach Howe (MFL/Mar-Mac); 220: No. 10 Isaac Steffens (Postville)
Outlook — Sectional 12 may not have an overwhelming number of ranked wrestlers, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be competitive. Edgewood-Colesburg had 11 wrestlers place at the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament and placed fourth as a team behind Lisbon, Alburnett and North Linn. Bo Struble (160) and Max Bahls (170) both finishes as runners-up. The Vikings’ Jordan Wegmann (145) was a fourth-place finisher at 152 at last year’s district tournament. Clayton Ridge had just four wrestlers competing at the Upper Iowa Conference tournament, but all four placed among the top four at their weight. Cade Meyer (106) and Andrew Mitchell (182) both finished as runners-up for the Eagles.
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 15
Sectional host — Lisbon
District site — Wilton
Teams — Alburnett, Bellevue, Cascade, Central City, No. 2 Lisbon, North Cedar, Northeast Goose Lake, Wyoming Midland
Ranked wrestlers — 106: No. 6 Quincy Happel (Lisbon); 113: No. 7 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon); 120: No. 3 Damon Huston (Midland), No. 7 Brandon Paez (Lisbon); 126: No. 2 Aidan Noonan (Cascade); 132: No. 1 Robert Avila (Lisbon); 138: No. 1 Cael Happel (Lisbon); 152: No. 2 Marshall Hauck (Lisbon); 160: No. 10 Cayden Miller (Midland); 170: No. 6 Max Kohl (Lisbon); 195: No. 1 Cole Clark (Lisbon); 285: No. 4 Brant Baltes (Lisbon)
Outlook — Lisbon’s nine ranked wrestlers ties for the second-most in the state, behind only Don Bosco’s 10. The Lions overwhelmingly won the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament team title, and with three wrestlers ranked No. 1 in their weight class could be a trendy pick to win the team state title. Cascade’s Aidan Noonan won the program’s first state championship last year while going 49-0 as a sophomore. He improved to 30-0 this season in winning the River Valley Conference championship last weekend. The Cougars saw five other wrestlers reach the podium at the River Valley tournament and could challenge for the second berth into regional duals. Bellevue returns a state qualifier in Zach Roeder (152), who did not compete at the River Valley Conference meet. TyQuan Strowder (138) and Luke Giesemann (182) each placed fifth at the conference tournament for the Comets and hope to make their district debuts next weekend.