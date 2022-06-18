FARLEY, Iowa — Anthony Ruden needed every last ounce of energy to keep Key West’s remarkable tournament streak alive.
The rubber-armed right-hander struck out 16 and scattered eight hits in leading the Ramblers to a 6-1 victory over the host team in the Farley Tournament on Friday night. He walked only two hitters in eight innings of work before Todd Oberthein threw a 1-2-3 ninth.
“I was running on fumes there,” said Ruden, who fanned 24 in the tournament and was named co-MVP with teammate Andrew Redman. “Farley made me work hard the entire game, so I’m glad we had Todd available to do what he did. A couple of innings there, I got in some trouble and my defense bailed me out. Credit to Farley, because they made it tough on me all night.”
Key West won its seventh consecutive tournament, a streak dating to last July. They won at Rickardsville, Cascade, Dyersville, Peosta and the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs to end last summer and won at Bellevue to start this year.
“Hopefully it never ends,” Ruden said. “We love playing together and we have so much fun. It makes it even more special when you beat a really good squad. Farley always puts on a really good tournament.”
Farley’s Craig Kerper and leadoff man Alex Vaassen singled in the top of the third to put Ruden in his first high-leverage situation. But Ruden recorded his sixth and seventh strikeouts of the game to get out of it.
Key West mounted its first threat of the game in the bottom half, after Farley starter Derek Hardin had retired the first eight batters he faced. Ben Oglesby sliced a single just inside the right field line and raced to third on Anthony Razo’s single to right, but Hardin got out of the jam by coaxing Ruden into a ground out to first baseman Jakob Kirman.
Hardin drilled a one-out double to right-center to help his own cause in the fourth. He moved to third on a Tony Anstoetter ground out before left fielder Mike Canevello made a diving catch to rob Justin Baylor of an RBI single.
Key West broke the scoreless tie with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth. Cole Smith singled up the middle, Canevello walked and Gavin Guns reached on a hit batsman to load the bases. The first two runs scored on Chad Crabill’s single through the right side, and a third came across on an overthrow.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Crabill said. “We have so much confidence in Rudy, and we have so much confidence when (Andrew Redman) is on the mound. And we know someone is going to come up with the big hit when we need it.
“We all get along so well and we have such great chemistry. Baseball is so much more fun when you have that.”
The Ramblers added a fourth run in the fifth inning after singles by Anthony Razo, Ruden and Brett LaMere and a walk from Smith. The run scored on a wild pitch, and the Hawks defense prevented further damage by cutting down runners at third and home in the inning.
Farley finally got to Ruden in the eighth. Danny Rogers and Andy Seabrooke singled, and Hardin hustled to avoid a double play to drive in the Hawks’ first run. Ruden avoided further damage when Canevello tracked down another Baylor drive with two outs.
The Ramblers added insurance in the eighth after LaMere and Smith opened with singles. The first run scored on a throwing error, and Crabill singled in the second run to make it 6-1.
