CASCADE, Iowa — One Hundred was a milestone, but for Cascade coach Tim Frake, win No. 101 was even sweeter.

Cayden Gassmann’s 4-yard scoring run as time expired in the fourth quarter brought Beckman Catholic within a point, but Cascade’s defense — which displayed a gutsy performance all night despite a limited roster — stuffed Gassmann’s two-point attempt to win the game as the Cougars held on for a 14-13 thriller on Friday night at O’Meara Field.

