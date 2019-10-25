Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
WATERLOO WEST (3-5, 0-4) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (3-5, 1-3)Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Last year — Hempstead won, 28-14
Outlook — The Mustangs have a chance to end the season on a win streak after a tough start to the season and a stretch that saw Hempstead lose three games by a combined 13 points. Waterloo West has lost four straight and could have trouble containing Mustangs QB Aidan Dunne, who has thrown for 1,151 yards and 11 touchdowns and leads the team with 509 rushing yards and five more scores.
TH prediction — Hempstead 28, Waterloo West 13
DUBUQUE SENIOR (5-3, 2-2) at CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON (3-5, 1-3)Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Last year — Senior won, 21-20
Outlook — Senior is currently on the bubble for playoff consideration as it stands, but would greatly solidify its case with a win. The Rams are ranked 13th in RPI in Class 4A, but are the second-rated 5-3 team. Senior receiver Kendrick Watkins-Hogue became the program’s first to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Quarterback Tom Casey has thrown for 1,800 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
TH prediction — Senior 35, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21
CENTER POINT-URBANA (3-5, 2-2) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (3-5, 1-3)Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Center Point-Urbana won, 28-7
Outlook — This season has been much-improved for Wahlert, and a win in the finale could go a long way in the program’s development. Running back Gabe Anstoetter (379 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and fullback Joe Bahl (354 yards, five TDs) pace a Wahlert offense that has scored 105 points in its three wins, but only 34 in its five losses.
TH prediction — Center Point-Urbana 21, Wahlert 17
MAQUOKETA (4-4, 2-2) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (8-0, 4-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — W. Dubuque won, 58-8
Outlook — The Class 3A No. 1-ranked Bobcats locked up a district championship and a home playoff game with last week’s win. A win tonight would almost certainly guarantee WD wouldn’t have to travel until the state semifinals. Quarterback Calvin Harris leads the offense with 1,428 yards and 18 touchdowns against just two interceptions. He has also run for six scores this year. Ben Bryant took over the team lead with seven rushing touchdowns and has run for 480 yards. Jake Hosch has run for 490 yards and five scores. Maquoketa has won two of its last three. Cardinals QB Kannon Coakley has thrown for 899 yards and nine TDs and is the team’s leading rusher with 540 yards and six scores.
TH prediction —Western Dubuque 49, Maquoketa 21
CASCADE (3-5, 2-2) AT BELLEVUE (4-4, 3-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 19-7
Outlook — The Comets have won three in a row and need a win tonight to have a chance at reaching the postseason. A loss would all but sink their playoff hopes, and the Cougars are already in that position looking to play spoiler tonight. Quarterback Max Jackson has accounted for a team-high 14 touchdowns for Bellevue, and Ben Parker has gotten the ground game chugging with 918 yards and eight scores. Colby Holmes has done the same for the Cascade offense with 800 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. The Cougars pushed district champ West Branch last week before falling behind in the fourth quarter, so expect a spirited battle.
TH prediction — Bellevue 21, Cascade 14
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (5-3, 2-2) AT WEST BRANCH (8-0, 4-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — West Branch won, 48-24
Outlook — The Trailblazers nipped a two-game losing streak last week with the help of a five-touchdown performance from Riley Fangman. Like many teams entering the final week of the regular season, Beckman needs a win to really have a shot at the postseason and it faces a playoff-like opponent in unbeaten and No. 5-ranked West Branch. The Bears have been tough on both sides of the ball this season, but you can count on Beckman playing all of its cards.
TH prediction — West Branch 42, Beckman 27
CLAYTON RIDGE (0-8, 0-4) AT EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (6-2, 3-1)Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KCTN-FM 100.1
Last year — Ed-Co won, 41-14
Outlook — The Vikings will be settling for district runner-up after a hard-fought 28-23 loss at champ MFL/Mar-Mac last week. With what should be a win tonight will likely put Ed-Co in good position to receive a playoff berth. Keegan Hansel has 938 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing, so he’ll be looking to top 1,000 yards on the season.
TH prediction — Ed-Co 42, Clayton Ridge 6
ILLINOIS
EAST DUBUQUE (2-6, 0-5) AT GALENA (1-7, 0-5)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — East Dubuque won, 14-7
Outlook — While both of these teams were hoping this game would have playoff implications, the reality has become that both teams are at the bottom of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference North Division and the winner will avoid finishing winless and in last place in the league. The Warriors have won three in a row over the Pirates in a rivalry game between two programs that have struggled to get back to playoff form over the past few seasons.
TH prediction — East Dubuque 24, Galena 23
Season records (Last week in parentheses)
O’Neill: 46-8 (6-1)
Ortman: 22-10 (3-1)