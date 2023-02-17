Dubuque Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said Wednesday the Mustangs wouldn’t be happy without any fewer than two finalists.
Well, the Mustangs are still on track to get two into the finals.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said Wednesday the Mustangs wouldn’t be happy without any fewer than two finalists.
Well, the Mustangs are still on track to get two into the finals.
Unfortunately, that number won’t be able to grow.
Josiah Schaetzle (160 pounds) and JoJo Lewis (220), both seeded No. 2, won Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal matches on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena, securing top-six finishes and moving a win away from the state finals.
The Mustangs’ Mitchell Pins (106) and Mitchell Murphy (120) and Western Dubuque’s Logan Massey (182) lost quarterfinal matches.
Schaetzle, motivated after going 1-2 at state last year following a fifth-place finish as a sophomore in 2021, won via technical fall over Indianola’s AJ Pontier, 16-0. He improved to 41-2 and will wrestle Waverly-Shell Rock’s third-seeded Danny Diaz (22-0) in today’s semifinals.
Lewis, the seventh-place medalist at 220 last year, earned a 2-1 decision over Waukee Northwest’s Cael Winter. Lewis (43-3) will face Southeast Polk’s 14th-seeded Antonio Loving (21-8) in today’s semifinal.
Ankeny Centennial’s sixth-seeded Cale Vandermark rallied to beat Pins, 6-4, in sudden victory. Murphy, seeded eighth, ran into top-seeded Koufax Christensen of Waukee Northwest and was pinned in 1:31.
Massey, seeded fifth, lost a 5-1 decision to West Des Moines Valley’s fourth-seeded Chase Hutchinson.
Evan Bratten (113) and Dawson Fish (138) both won second-round matches for Hempstead. Bratten won again in the consolation third round and can secure a top-eight finish with a win today; Fish lost his next match and was eliminated.
Hempstead’s Landon Reisen (126) and Cole Rettenmaier (182) were eliminated following losses in the consolation second round.
Dubuque Senior’s Beau Healey (160) and Cohen Pfohl (285) won consolation second-round matches, but subsequently lost their next matches and were eliminated. The Rams’ Mason Besler (120) was eliminated following a loss in the consolation second round.
Western Dubuque’s Joe Hirsch (138), Drew Burds (170) and Jacob Klostermann (285) won consolation second-round matches. Burds won again in the consolation third round and advanced to today’s blood round, but Hirsch and Klostermann lost third-round consolation matches and were eliminated.
WD’s CJ Kammiller (132) and Derek Hoerner (195) lost second-round consolation matches and were eliminated.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.