Cuba City may have seen its reign of supremacy come to a halt, but the 2022 SWAL volleyball season certainly had its highlights.
All four area teams posted winning conference records with each bringing back key pieces for the 2023 campaign. The ultra-competitive SWAL looks to be just that again this season.
Here is a capsule preview of area volleyball teams competing in the SWAL this season:
CUBA CITY
Head coach — Keri Lawson (27th season, 673-219)
Last year — 24-9, 9-3 SWAL
Returning starters — Ella McKinley (Sr., S); Ella Vosberg (Jr., OH); Lainey Runde (Jr., MB); Olivia Olson (Jr., L); Alexia Runde (Jr., OH)
Returning letterwinners — Isabella Digman (Jr.,S); Rachel Kraus (Sr., RS)
Promising newcomers — Summer Rogers (Jr., MB); Illiana Solis (Jr., RS); Eydie Cummins (Sr., DS)
Outlook — The Cubans saw their streak of five straight SWAL championships come to an end last season when Mineral Point unseated them. Still, Cuba City put together yet another impressive season, highlighted by winning 12 of its final 14 matches. The Cubans return two first-teamers in McKinley, who led the team in assists (587) and Vosberg, the team’s leading hitter (290 kills). Runde, an honorable mention all-SWAL selection, was second in kills (181) and returns to the mix. With plenty of experience to lean on, expect Cuba City to contend for a conference title.
DARLINGTON
Head coach — Danielle Durst (4th season)
Last season — 15-10, 8-4 SWAL
Returning starters — Aubrey McCarthy (Sr., S); Jaidyn Evenstad (Sr., RS); Zoie Zuberbuhler (Sr., L); Ava Hendrickson (Sr., MH)
Returning letterwinners — Maddie Gratz, Allie Andrews, Catie Hartwig, Kaycee Wedig
Outlook — With three returning all-conference athletes in Evenstad, McCarthy and Zuberbuhler, and eight returning letterwinners, the Redbirds have the pieces in place to compete in the always tough SWAL. McCarthy ranked second in the conference in aces and sixth in assists, Evenstad was eighth in kills, Zuberbuhler topped the SWAL in digs and Hendrickson ranked ninth in blocks. With a limited roster, Darlington’s success hinges on how far those four crucial senior leaders take it.
FENNIMORE
Head coach — Micki Becwar (2nd season)
Last season — 13-14, 7-5 SWAL
Returning starters — Braycee Nelson (Sr., S); Brooklyn Lull (Sr., DS); Rose French (Sr., M); Lauren Adkins (Sr., M)
Returning letterwinners — Dakota Northouse (Sr., DS); Jenna James (Sr., DS)
Promising newcomers — Jenna Ruchti (Jr., OH); Kaitlyn Wells (Jr., DS); Wren Hipenbecker (Jr., OH/RS); McKenna Helms (Jr., M/RS); Jessa Braudt (JR., S); Rhianon Nelson-Hahn (Soph., OH/M)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return six seniors that saw varsity action last season, fronted by all-conference setter Nelson. Coach Becwar hopes this plethora of experience will help her team climb the ladder and improve upon its fifth-place conference finish a year ago. A versatile mix of newcomers should supplement the proven veterans and make for an exciting brand of volleyball this season for the Golden Eagles.
SOUTHWESTERN
Head coach — Savannah Winters (1st season)
Last season — 18-9, 8-4 SWAL
Returning starters — Ally Stanton (Sr., OH); Alana Splinter (Sr., OH); Ava Curwen (Sr., MH); Allison Kennicker (Sr., M/OH); Deanna Ramaker (Sr., S)
Returning letterwinners — Laila Theill (Jr., DS); Brynee Droessler (Jr., S/DS); Ashlynn Droessler (Jr., OH); Brielle Schneider (Sr., MH)
Promising newcomers — Lainey Schueller (Sr., L); Aubrey Brand (Jr., MH/DS)
Outlook — Southwestern hopes to continue its ascension after reaching a regional final two seasons ago and posting 18 wins last year. Though they lost two all-conference athletes, Ramaker fronts the Wildcats’ incumbents as a returning first-teamer. She will be joined by a handful of senior starters that hope to build upon the team’s recent run of success. Southwestern will posses a lot of power on the front line, but will be largely inexperienced in the back row and will have to transition some hitters into passers to make this team complete.