SWAL volleyball
Buy Now

Cuba City’s Ella Vosberg tips a kill over the net during a match last season.

 Shannon Mumm / Telegraph Herald

Cuba City may have seen its reign of supremacy come to a halt, but the 2022 SWAL volleyball season certainly had its highlights.

All four area teams posted winning conference records with each bringing back key pieces for the 2023 campaign. The ultra-competitive SWAL looks to be just that again this season.

Recommended for you