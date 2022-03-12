CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Get the next best thing.
When the dream is crushed, that’s the only option left.
For Jacob Krakow, it’s a fitting way to finish his career.
Loras’ Krakow secured a takedown near the edge of the circle in sudden victory in his final collegiate match, winning a 3-1 decision over Wartburg’s Zane Mulder to secure a third-place finish at 174 pounds at the NCAA Division III wrestling championships this afternoon at Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Loras’ Shane Liegel settled for fourth place at 184 and UW-Platteville’s Zach Thompson topped Wartburg’s Joe Pins for seventh place at 133.
“That last overtime period I kind of looked over at my coaches and they said you’re made for this,” said Krakow, who finishes his career as a four-time All-American. “I kind of smiled and was like, I’m sure making the most of the last time out on the mat. Let’s get this done.
“When I go back to my corner they’re going to love me either way, so it makes it easier to put it all on the line. It feels great to come out on top, to finish strong. To know I finished a good career in the right way, it feels great.”
Krakow suffered his only loss of the tournament in Friday’s quarterfinals.
He began his march back up the podium with a 5-3 victory over SUNY-Cortland’s Demitreus Henry in sudden victory-1, then added a 16-0 technical fall over Augsburg’s Solomon Nielsen in the consolation semifinals.
He avenged a 3-2 loss to Mulder from the regular-season dual against Wartburg for bronze.
“After the loss in the quarters, you kind of go back and your No. 1 goal, your No. 1 dream is gone. But you’ve got to work back,” Krakow said. “You take that L for about 10 minutes, then you’ve got to get up, get ready to go and get the next best thing. That’s how we train, that’s what we preach at Loras.”
Unfortunately, the climb didn’t go as well for Krakow’s workout partner.
Liegel, the top seed at 184 and the national champion last year, lost a 13-5 major decision to UW-Whitewater’s Jarrit Shinhoster in the 184 semifinals. He immediately bounced back with a 6-0 win over Wabash’s Charles Baczek in the consolation semifinals, but lost a 2-0 decision to Wartburg’s Kyle Briggs in the third-place match.
Liegel, who won three Wisconsin state championships as a prep at River Valley, is a three-time All-American and will have a chance to add on next year.
Thompson and Pins, a 2019 Iowa Class 3A 132 state champ from Dubuque Hempstead, both lost in the consolation quarterfinals. Thompson beat Pins, 9-3, for seventh.
Both are two-time All-Americans, but Thompson’s honors have come for two different programs. He was an All-American for Loras last season, but transferred to UW-Platteville after Duhawks associate head coach Trevor Kittleson was hired as the Pioneers’ head coach in the offseason.
“I came into this tournament wanting to be a national champ. That’s the expectation. That’s the standard I’ve set for myself,” Thompson said. “It didn’t happen, but there’s a lot to build off for next year, which really pumps me up.”