MANCHESTER, Iowa — As the ball floated toward the basket, the seconds seemed like minutes to Cain McWilliams.
The Dubuque Senior guard lined up a 3-pointer from a few feet beyond the arc at the top of the key, and the shot banked-in at the buzzer as the Rams survived a thrilling season opener over West Delaware, 63-62, on Tuesday night at West Delaware High School.
“It felt straight on, and it felt like it was in the air for so long,” said McWilliams, a senior. “It finally went in and it was just awesome.”
In a game between two programs receiving votes in their respective polls — Senior in Class 4A and West Delaware in Class 3A — the game was a wild one that came down to the final shot. The Hawks (2-1) took their first lead of the game with Eric Salow’s and-1 bucket with 9.2 seconds remaining. His three-point play put the Rams (1-0) in a 62-60 hole and trailing for the first time through 31½ minutes.
“I don’t like season openers, I never have,” Rams coach Wendell Eimers said. “But we’ve got a happy group in there and we’re happy to come out of here with a win.”
Coming out of a timeout, Sam Akins brought the ball up the floor and was looking for Max Link coming off a screen, but the Hawks covered it up. Akins explored his options and found McWilliams, who had little time to create some space and fired up a shot that appeared to be of a low percentage.
“It was supposed to go for Max, but they covered that pretty well,” McWilliams said. “So, at that point, we were just looking for an open shot. Sam got it to me, I threw up a prayer and it ended up going in.”
Senior’s bench cleared as the Rams escaped with a hard-fought win. McWilliams finished with 10 points, while Jim Bonifas scored a team-high 21 points and Link had 11.
“We were looking to Max, and they did a really good job of taking that away,” Eimers said. “We had to go to Plan B. Sam did a good job and found someone open. Cain wanted it, and Jim had his hands up and knew it was going in before he shot it. We’ll take it.”
Bonifas scored the first seven points of the game, setting the stage for the Rams to lead throughout. Akins and Link added 3-pointers, then McWilliams chipped in a trey near the end of the first half as Senior took a 35-23 lead at halftime.
“We had foul trouble and just didn’t have the energy in the second half that we had in the first half,” Eimers said. “I really love the way we played in the first half, but West Delaware came out and kicked our butt in the half court and in transition in the second half.”
The Hawks chipped away in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 52-45 heading to the fourth. Kyle Kelley — who finished with a game-high 23 points for West Delaware —scored a bucket plus the foul to tie the game at 54-54 with 4:40 to play.
Bonifas answered for the Rams, scoring six points in the final quarter. The 6-foot-6 senior center swished a hook shoot with 1:20 remaining, but the Hawks answered to cut the Rams’ lead to 60-59.
“Jim was definitely a big part of that game,” McWilliams said. “He holds down the paint for us and got a lot of crucial buckets for us. He was pretty much the focal point, and we wanted to make sure we got him a lot of touches tonight.”
Senior’s Tyler Schuster was fouled with 37.8 seconds to play and missed the front end of a 1-and-1, setting the stage for Salow’s and-1 that seemingly gave the Hawks a big win until McWilliams had the final say.
“The guys played awfully hard. They didn’t play very smart, but they played hard,” Eimers said. “Now we have to get better and get ready for Friday (against Dubuque Wahlert).”
The Rams open Mississippi Valley Conference play on Friday by visiting the rival Golden Eagles. It will be the regular-season opener for Wahlert.