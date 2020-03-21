For once, Michael Keegan has a lot of time on his hands.
He’s spent the previous summers competing on the AAU basketball circuit. From November to March, it’s high school basketball season. And in the spring, Keegan is the rare two-sport athlete — simultaneously starring for both Dyersville Beckman’s soccer and track and field teams.
He was set to do both sports again this month when a national pandemic broke out. This has been a rare week in which Keegan hasn’t found himself at a gym, on a field or in a weight room grinding away at something.
“With this whole pandemic we’re going through, I’m using the basement for now,” said Keegan, referencing the various weights and workout equipment residing in his home. “That’s how we’re getting bigger. It gets the job done.”
Even in the midst of a worldwide outbreak, Keegan is finding a way to stay sharp. There’s virtually never a time when this prep isn’t doing something active.
In a year where players throughout the tri-states dropped some gaudy numbers, Keegan found a way to rise above for the Trailblazers — literally and figuratively. The Beckman senior forward closed his career top-five in school history in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
Unofficially, he’s also the school record-holder for dunks. He famously threw down seven of them in a game this season.
Behind Keegan, the Blazers earned their first-ever No. 1 rank in the Iowa Associated Press poll. Today, he becomes Beckman’s first-ever Telegraph Herald Player of the Year in boys basketball, making him a “trailblazer” in the truest sense.
“He’s the best player I’ve ever seen put on the green and gold, no doubt about it,” said Michael Molony, the Blazers’ third-year head coach. “He has an ability to make teammates better. When I think of Michael, I think of the ultimate team player and the ultimate competitor. He’s done more for this program than he’ll ever know.”
Keegan’s slams this season alone are already the stuff of legend, a lengthy list of highlights that knocked fans out of their seats. In a game against Solon, he posterized a Spartans player with a one-handed tomahawk alley-oop jam. That ball sped through the hoop so fast that it bounced back above the basket.
“I’d never seen a kid jump that high in our gym,” said Molony.
Against North Fayette Valley in the playoffs, Beckman teammates Luke Goedken banked the ball off the left side of the backboard. Keegan swooped in from behind, spun 180-degrees and flushed it over his shoulder.
In his last game — the Iowa Class 2A substate final against Monticello — Keegan rocked a two-handed first-quarter slam so hard that game officials had to stop play twice to fix the bent rim. Keegan’s dunks became a nightly ritual, every one of them energizing Blazer teammates and spectators.
“Anytime you get a dunk, it’s going to energize your team,” said Molony. “But when Michael gets one, whether it’s a windmill, or off the backboard, or an alley-oop — it just lifts everybody up. It’s a standing ovation.”
He has an even longer list of accomplishments. Keegan became the first Blazer in 18 years to earn first-team all-state honors (the last one was Matt Roling in 2002). He also was the WaMaC East Player of the Year and first-team all-conference, the 2A leader in blocks (79), and led Beckman in points (19.4 per game), rebounds (184), steals (65), field goal percentage (57), 3-point percentage (44.1), shot attempts (307) and free throws made (71).
The only major statistic he didn’t lead the Blazers with was assists. Goedken topped the WaMaC with 114 assists, but a majority of those dishes ended in Keegan’s hands. Keegan made 92 more field goals than the next closest Beckman player — 175 in total as well as a team-high 45 3-pointers — and he still finished second in the conference with 94 assists.
“You think about the impact to a team, he’s having about a 35-point impact every night between defense, his scoring, his assists,” said Molony. “This year, it really pops off the map. If you look at efficiency, he’s either the one passing that ball or shooting the ball. … He’s always wanted to do the winning play or the right play at the time.
“He ranks top-five all-time in the five major categories. At any school, when you have a player like that, the impact is immense. … When he was at his best, we were at our best.”
While he’s a multisport athlete, basketball is Keegan’s passion, stating he’s loved hoops for as long as he can remember. Even when he sets basketball aside, his other activities are used to excel on the hardwood.
Keegan uses soccer to enhance his endurance. As a two-time state high jump medalist, his work as a track athlete translates phenomenally to his high-flying basketball act.
“I’m either at home doing something active or when I watch TV, it’s watching something active,” Keegan said. “It’s always about the team, because I’m a team-first guy. But it’s nice to get these records, not going to lie.”
Despite all of his prowess, Beckman never advanced to the state basketball tournament with Keegan. In his sophomore and junior year, the Blazers lost to the eventual 2A champions in the playoffs. This year, Beckman lost by one point to Monticello with the game ending after Keegan had the ball knocked off his leg and out of bounds for a turnover in the closing seconds.
Even with that unfortunate outcome, the ball belonged in Keegan’s hands in that moment, Molony said.
“If you give me one play in a year, that’s the one I’m going to — Michael with the ball with the game on the line to make a play,” Molony said, calling Keegan one of Iowa’s rare “really, really good players to never make it to state.”
“We’ve had one of the unluckiest grinds,” Molony said, referencing those postseason losses to 2018 champion Cascade and 2019 champ North Linn. “(Keegan) is one of the state’s great unknowns.”
Each time the Blazers were knocked out, Molony said it wasn’t three days later that Keegan was found in the Beckman gym honing his skills. The same would be true now, were the school not shut down for social distancing.
The only difference will be the uniform Keegan wears next year. Last fall, he committed to play NCAA Division II at Washburn University in Kansas.
The things Keegan was able to do on a basketball court this year terrified his opponents. One can only fathom what he’ll be able to do a month from now when he emerges from that basement after spending the duration of the pandemic focused solely on one thing.
“He wants to play right away and help out the team at Washburn,” Molony said. “He’ll do whatever it takes.”