EPWORTH, Iowa — The offensive line isn’t overwhelming in size.
Western Dubuque’s five starters stand, on average, just 6 feet tall and weigh a shade under 220 pounds.
The way the Bobcats clear rushing lanes, one might expect that number to be a few inches taller and dozens of pounds heavier.
The big boys up front — Steven Theisen, Jacob Klostermann, Jake Murphy, Samuel Christoffer and Garret Kluesner — cleared the way for a 282-yard ground attack, and the Bobcats cruised to their fifth consecutive victory with a 55-22 blowout of Waterloo East at Buchman Field.
“It’s all about your mental state,” said Theisen, the left tackle. “It doesn’t matter your size, just take your steps and know that you’re better. North Scott beat us by weight, but they didn’t beat us by effort. Size doesn’t always matter. It’s all about what’s in your head and what you’re going to do.”
Grant Glausser ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns in just more than a quarter of work before giving way to his capable reserves, and the Bobcats (5-2, 3-0 Class 4A District 2) amassed 206 rushing yards by halftime and led, 48-0, at the break.
Kaleb Reed added 119 yards and three touchdowns on nine attempts, and Carson Burger rushed for 35 yards and a score as the Bobcats tuned up for next week’s critical district showdown at No. 3-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0, 3-0).
“It’s kind of a dynamic duo,” Reed said of he and Glausser. “I’m not the biggest guy on the field, so I’ve got to try to use my agility more to my advantage. But Grant is just a beast, man. He gets out there and he’s just running everybody over.”
Glausser scored on runs of 3, 16 and 5 yards and took a seat after his third score gave Western Dubuque a 34-0 lead just 2 minutes into the second quarter.
Reed — who had three touches for 49 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the opening period — weaved his way through the Waterloo East defense and broke it for a 56-yard score. Theisen delivered a block along the sideline way downfield to help spring Reed the rest of the way.
“The linemen are always killing it,” said Reed, who added a 1-yard TD in the third quarter. “They’re the hardest workers in practice and they put more work in than anybody else. To see that they’re out finishing plays and they care that much means a lot to us.”
Ryan Digmann blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone early in the first quarter for Western Dubuque. Burger added a 27-yard touchdown run late in the first half.
Hunter Quagliano recorded a sack and Brock Carpenter and Brandon Decker intercepted passes for the WD defense. Carpenter and Carson Anglin broke up passes.
Derek Hoerner had 1.5 tackles for loss. Digmann, Burger and Bradyn Delaney also recorded tackles behind the line of scrimmage for WD.
Shakur Wright ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and William Clark III added 109 yards and a score for Waterloo East (0-7, 0-3). Wright scored on runs of 39 and 24 yards and Clark broke loose for a 40-yard TD --- all in the second half.
Great article! Mention of the players who don’t touch the ball but are an important part of the game! Thank you!!
