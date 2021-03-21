PRAIRIE DU CHIEN • JUNIOR • GUARD
Vitals — Season averages of 20.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 steals per game; 54% field-goal percentage (159-for-297) and 75% free-throw percentage (21-for-28); WBCA Division 3 all-state; Associated Press second-team all-state; Southwest Wisconsin Conference Player of the Year.
Breakdown — Krahn is a scoring machine who surpassed the 1,000-point barrier in a game earlier this season against Platteville. She became just the fourth player in Blackhawks program history to do so, and still has her senior season to climb further up the ladder.
CUBA CITY • SENIOR • GUARD
Vitals — Season averages of 12.4 points, 7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.6 steals per game; WBCA Division 4 all-state honorable mention; Associated Press honorable mention all-state; SWAL Player of the Year; SWAL first team all-conference.
Breakdown — The University of Illinois-Chicago commit led the Cubans in every major statistical category during her senior season. She could score at just about any moment, but loved setting up her teammates as well. Her polished all-around game definitely earned her the conference player of the year honor.
MINERAL POINT • JUNIOR • GUARD
Vitals — Season averages of 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game; 73% free-throw percentage; WBCA Division 4 all-state; Associated Press honorable mention all-state; SWAL first team all-conference.
Breakdown — Lindsey was the floor general for the Pointers and nearly willed her team to a Wisconsin Division 4 state championship, narrowly falling in the final to Mishicot. She could stroke it from long range, averaging nearly three a game. With another year ahead of her, she will be eager to capture that state title as a senior.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT • SOPHOMORE • FORWARD
Vitals — Season averages of 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 53% field-goal percentage (124-for-236); IPSWA all-state second team; IGCA all-state third team; IGCA all-district Northeast Region; All-Mississippi Valley Conference first team.
Breakdown — After an impact season as a freshman, Donovan burst onto the scene as the Eagles’ most reliable and consistent scoring threat. Connecting on 53% of her field goal attempts while pulling down more than eight rebounds per game, she was a dominant post presence for Wahlert in its run to the state tournament.
DUBUQUE SENIOR • JUNIOR • CENTER
Vitals — Season averages of 11.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5 blocks per game, 48% field-goal percentage (89-for-184); All-Mississippi Valley Conference first team; IGCA all-district East Region.
Breakdown — Baxter was simply dominant in the post for a resurgent Rams team this season. She averaged a double-double, but maybe even more impressively was a dominant shot-blocker. Baxter finished tops in 5A with 88 blocks this season, and was third in rebounds with 188. She will be determined for her team to defend their city title next year.