Today is the day Miguel Regalado has anticipated for the better part of two and a half years.
At 11 a.m. at Dalzell Field, Clarke University will host its first ever football game against Heart of America Athletic Conference rival Central Methodist. ESPN3 will broadcast the game. Entry for the contest is free.
When Regalado first arrived to Dubuque in the summer of 2017 as the Pride’s first head coach, there was hardly a whiff of football on campus. Since that time, he’s talked to thousands of recruits; overseen the construction of two turf fields, a locker room and weight room; and organized short-staffed practices.
Regalado has been a busy guy. Only recently has this personal feat just occurred to him:
He’s about to coach his first-ever game as a college football head coach.
“What keeps me up right now is the one critical thing I might’ve forgotten about,” Regalado said, laughing. “It’s little stuff. The coin for the coin flip. The towels for the balls. I’ve never been in a chair with people asking me, ‘Coach, what do you need? What do we have to have ready?’
“I’ve been coaching college ball for 18 years. There were basic things that I didn’t even think about. … I’m almost not even worried about the football yet.”
The last time he was on the sidelines in a coaching capacity (fall 2016), Regalado was leading one of the top NAIA offenses in the country as coordinator at Baker University (a team that also resides in the Heart Conference). Led by Regalado and offensive coordinator Aaron Christianson, the Pride look to deploy a similarly styled offense — fast-paced, spread, no-huddle — hoping to catch defenses unaware and put up big points.
Prior to Clarke, Christianson was head coach at Montana State University Northern. He said the offense has taken major strides since the Pride’s spring scrimmage.
“There’s always stuff to work on, but I think guys are playing more instead of thinking,” Christianson said. “That’s big for us, making sure they’re not thinking a whole lot on the field.”
While Clarke’s biggest playmakers are yet unknown, a few have stood out during the Pride’s intrasquad scrums. Junior college transfer Tim Evitt will line up behind center at quarterback, surrounded by a number of skilled weapons to sling the ball to — running back Brian McKenzie and receivers Max Steffen and Anthony Gonzalez to name a few.
Steffen is of particular intrigue. A graduate of Western Dubuque, he spent two seasons on the University of Northern Iowa football team before transferring to Clarke this semester. In August practices, Steffen and Evitt have already shown solid chemistry.
“Don’t get me wrong, we have to learn everything new, whereas at UNI it’s pretty crisp because a lot of players have been in the program a few years,” Steffen said. “Here, everyone’s only been in it for at most two years. So I would say that’s the biggest difference, trying to get those tweaks.
“But other than that, not much is different. Similar schedule. Similar drills. Similar meetings.”
There’s also little known about the defensive side as well, though during practices, Clarke appears to exhibit some solid depth in the secondary. Junior linebacker Jacob Handley figures to lead this young group, while defensive backs Sergio Medina and Johel Gonzalez appear to have noses for the ball.
“It’s going to be a show every time,” said Medina. “We have a lot of hidden talent on our team that a lot of other schools overlooked.”
The Heart Conference is regarded as one of the toughest leagues in NAIA football. Five Heart teams received votes in the first NAIA poll of the season, with No. 2 Benedictine voted as the preseason conference favorite among coaches.
Clarke and Central Methodist, meanwhile, tied for the least number of votes in the poll. While these rankings won’t matter by season’s end, on paper at least, the Pride appear to be on the same level from the outside looking in.
Regardless of the outcome, the long wait for Clarke football is finally over. Regalado said that once this team takes the field, he expects to feel right at home.
“I think once we hit the field, football’s like riding a bike,” he said. “We’re going to flow right back into it and be just fine football-wise.”