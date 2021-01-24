Sam Kilburg scored 17 points to lead five Dubuque players in double figures as the Spartans routed Simpson, 84-65, on Saturday in Indianola, Iowa.
Kilburg shot 7-for-8 from the floor and added four steals for Dubuque, which improved to 4-0 after shooting 47.4% (27-for-57) overall as a team.
Peter Ragen scored 14 points for the Spartans while Patrick Mayfield and Trent Fitzpatrick had 12 apiece. Brock Simon had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Dubuque trailed for only 53 seconds in the game.
Clarke 65, Park 62 — At Parkville, Mo.: Keith Johnson scored 23 points and had nine rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Jordan Lake added 19 points and eight rebounds as the Pride clipped Park. Josh Meier chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds for Clarke (8-7).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Central 72, Dubuque 71 — At Stoltz Center: Tabria Thomas scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Alli Bailey added 14 points, Morgan Meerstein had 12 and Miah Smith 11, but the Spartans (1-4) lost a narrow decision at home.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Wartburg 37, Dubuque 6 — At McCormick Gym: Dubuque Hempstead grad Joe Pins won a 5-0 decision over Dubuque’s Carson Sauriol at 133 pounds as the top-ranked Knights routed the Spartans. Darryl Aiello won by fall at 285 for Dubuque.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 70, Waukon 65 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher hit five 3-pointers on his way to 30 points, Jack Gehling had a 13-point double-double, and the Trailblazers (9-5) rallied past Waukon (10-5) for their second win in seven games.
Cuba City 84, Riverdale 41 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Jack Misky scored 15 points, Tyler Jones added 14, and the balanced Cubans had nine different players score at least six points in a blowout win over Riverdale.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 73, Crestwood 40 — At Nora Gym: Olivia Baxter scored a team-high 14 points, Anna Kruse had 13 and Sam McDonald 10, and the Rams (7-5) blew out Crestwood.
Prairie du Chien 66, Dodgeville 41 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Lily Krahn went for 24 points, Macey Banasik added 10, and the Blackhawks (13-1) cruised past the Dodgers (8-7).
Platteville 62, Monona Grove 48 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lizzie Poller and Camryn Nies scored 18 points apiece, Maddie Rooney added 13, and the Hillmen (9-5) cruised.
PREP WRESTLING
Mustangs win title — At Iowa City: Dawson Fish (106 pounds), Chad Bellis (120), Adler Kramer (126), Josiah Schaetzle (152), Jack Smith (160), Adam Ward (220) and Cayden Lovett (285) were undefeated on the day as Dubuque Hempstead won the Bean City Duals. The Mustangs beat Mount Vernon (48-24), Muscatine (48-25), host Iowa City High (63-15) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (41-24).
Bobcats win title — At Williamsburg, Iowa: Greyson Gardner (170), Evan Surface (182), Sawyer Nauman (195) and Owen Hatcher (220) won individual titles as Western Dubuque outscored Pella, 222.5-199, for the team championship at the Williamsburg Raider Invitational.
The Bobcats’ Maddox Bries (106), Nathan Casey (132), Nevin Pins (138), Kyle Schirmer (145) and Trayton Kurimski (152) were second, and Caden Mulnix (113) and Dakota Lau (160) took third.
Noonan dominates — At Alburnett: Aidan Noonan won all five of his matches by fall in 24 seconds or less to win the 132-pound championship at the Alburnett Invitational, helping Cascade to a sixth-place finish at the eight-team event. Trever Freiburger (120), Hunter Vogel (145) and Kodey Miles (285) placed third for the Cougars.
Hawks sweep dual tourney — At Center Point, Iowa: Carson Less (113), Carson Turnis (120), Blake Engel (126), Jadyn Peyton (152), Jared Voss (170), Wyatt Voelker (195), Christian Nunley (220) and Carson Petlon (285) each went 4-0 as West Delaware dominated the Center Point-Urbana Duals with wins over Decorah (47-24), Oelwein (74-6), Tipton (67-10) and Center Point-Urbana (84-0).
Blazers 4th — At Denver, Iowa: Nick Hageman went 5-0 at 145 pounds as Dyersville Beckman placed fourth of six teams at the Denver Duals. The Trailblazers beat North Fayette Valley (42-23) and Waukon (40-34) but lost to Denver (51-27), New Hampton/Turkey Valley (60-12) and North Linn (36-36 on criteria).
Cardinals 5th — At Wyoming, Iowa: Lane Stender (195 pounds) and Will Caes (285) won titles to help Maquoketa to a fifth-place finish at the John Byers Invitational. Bellevue’s Jacob Waller finished runner-up at 182 and Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores was third at 106.
Wildcats 9th — At Letts, Iowa: Michael Schaul (145), Timmy Harmon (195) and Devin Smith (285) finished runners-up as Maquoketa Valley placed ninth as a team at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 5, Quad City 1 — At Davenport, Iowa: Dane Schope scored a pair of goals and assisted on a third late Friday night to lift the Saints to the Midwest High School Hockey League win. Blake Bechen contributed a goal and an assist, Blake Bakey and Owen King had a pair of assists, and Dubuque also got goals from Malakhi Haley and Connor Lucas and an assist from Tristan Priest. Isaac Tillman stopped 18 of 19 shots to help Dubuque improve to 13-2-0.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Prairie du Chien/Fennimore wins — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Madilyn Fisher won the all-around championship to help Prairie du Chien/Fennimore (124.5) edge Platteville/Lancaster (123.35) and Dodgeville/Mineral Point/Iowa-Grant (123.125) for the team title at the Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton/Darlington Invitational.
Platteville/Lancaster’s Brooke Von Glahn won the uneven bars and floor exercise, and Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster’s Hailey Jentz (vault) and Brooklyn Van Natta (balance beam) also won individual events.