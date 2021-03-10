Peter Ragen had every reason to celebrate. But the University of Dubuque senior was already game planning his next move.
Ragen scored 32 points as NCAA Division III No. 7-ranked University of Dubuque remained unbeaten and knocked off three-time defending conference champion Nebraska Wesleyan, 65-58, at the Stoltz Center in American Rivers Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal action Tuesday.
The Spartans will host Coe (6-4) in the semifinal round Thursday.
“Job not done,” Ragen said. “Not done yet.”
Even though the top-seeded Spartans (12-0) struggled from long range in the opening moments, they crashed the boards on the offensive end to claim early command.
Ragen and Levi Scheuermann scored UD’s first two baskets on putbacks. After an NWU (3-3) turnover, Scheuermann knocked down a 3-pointer to loosen up the Prairie Wolves’ defense.
Ragen buried two 3s, as well; consecutive trips up the floor to give UD its biggest lead, 13-5.
NWU ran off an 11-0 run, though, with 3-pointers from three different players, to pull ahead, and the balance of the half was a back-and-forth shootout with five different NWU players connecting from 3-point range and Ragen connecting three times for UD.
Neither team led by more than three until UD’s 7-0 run late in the half. Avery Butler’s alley-oop slam in the final seconds — on a perfect feed from Sam Kilburg — provided the exclamation point on UD’s 33-27 halftime lead.
“We had a few guys struggle offensively,” UD coach Robbie Sieverding said. “And that’s a credit to (NWU). Ragen was huge for us. He really put this team on his shoulders tonight. He made some big time shots for us and we needed it.”
UD missed seven of its first eight shots after the break, though, and the Prairie Wolves took advantage. Connor Reikenberg’s pair of free throws with 13:48 remaining capped a 9-0 run for NWU and tied the score at 38.
Josh Rogers scored 12 of his team-high 21 points in the second half for NWU to keep things tight. But Ragen continued to shine for the Spartans, keeping UD in front by connecting from every spot on the court — from down low, beyond the arc and at the free-throw line.
When Kilburg found Butler for another alley-oop — this time a lay in for the former Dubuque Hempstead Mustang, with 2:20 to play, it quieted a Prairie Wolves run that had them within 52-49 at one point.
Ragen went 10-for-12 from the stripe — all in the second half — to ice things for UD.
“With this team, anyone can go off for 30,” Ragen said. “It’s just the dynamic of this group. It’s whoever has the hot hand, just keep feeding them.”