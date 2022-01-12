GALENA, Ill. — There was a little extra energy inside Galena’s gym Tuesday night, and it was apparent from the opening tip that the Pirates were not about to disappoint their raucous fans.
Galena jumped to a scorching start with the game’s first 10 points and never looked back, sprinting to a 45-37 wire-to-wire victory over Illinois Class 1A No. 5-ranked River Ridge/Scales Mound. The Pirates improved to 15-2 and have now won 10 straight games. RR/SM suffered its first loss of the season and fell to 16-1 overall.
Galena sophomore guard Addie Hefel, who scored a game-high 19 points, said she was a bit nervous playing in front of the biggest home crowd of the year. But Hefel exploded for six of the Pirates’ first eight points and knocked down two 3-pointers to finish with 12 points at the end of the first quarter. Freshman Gracie Furlong scored seven, as the two underclassmen combined for all of Galena’s 19 first-quarter points.
“I was really jittery, actually,” Hefel said. “I was nervous because I was a freshman last year and we really didn’t get the big crowds like this. But they really helped us a lot tonight.”
Behind an extended zone pressure defense that stymied RR/SM from the very beginning, Galena forced the co-op into eight first-half turnovers.
Taylor Burcham’s jumper gave the Pirates their biggest lead of the half, 25-8, and Furlong’s and-1 at 2:27 of the second quarter sent the home team into the break with a 27-14 lead. Furlong scored nine of her 15 points in the first half.
Galena head coach Jamie Watson was pleased with how his team responded to the hype.
“It finally felt normal again in this gym,” he said. “It’s been two years since we’ve had a crowd like this. The kids were very excited for it. Obviously, the energy in here was great. It was two very good teams going at it and it was a lot of fun.”
Galena’s two stars of the night padded the advantage even further in the third quarter. Hefel knocked down her third triple of the night and Furlong converted a steal into a layup to extend the lead to 34-15 at 3:47.
River Ridge/Scales Mound did not go quietly, however. The co-op got a big lift from sophomore Gwen Miller, who came off the bench to score 11 second-half points.
Miller’s early basket in the fourth cut the deficit to 13, and Sydney Driscoll’s four quick points got the co-op within 38-27 with just under six minutes to play.
But Hefel’s drive and score extended the lead back to 13, and time was against the visitors as they couldn’t climb back from the early deficit.
“It was nice to get off to a good start like that and give ourselves a little cushion,” Watson said. “I told them that they were going to make a run, they’re obviously extremely good. We just had to relax, take their punches and stay the course.”
Hefel said this win will not only boost her team’s confidence, but keep the Galena gym rocking all season.
“I think this is really gonna give us more confidence throughout the season and keep bringing a lot of people into the stands,” she said.