PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The River Ridge Timberwolves found their undefeated season in jeopardy late in Thursday night’s game against Benton.
The visiting Zephyrs led, 37-34, with just under 7 minutes remaining before the host Timberwolves used a 7-0 run to reclaim the lead and hold on for an eventual 47-42 win. The Division 4 10th-ranked Wolves improved to 20-0 while earning back-to-back conference titles with a 12-0 record in the Six Rivers West.
“We did not shoot particularly well tonight, and I think we were just out of sync,” River Ridge coach Tom Neises said. “I thought that Benton had prepped very well for us and we were fortunate to get out of there with a win.”
The Wolves led by five at the half after holding the Zephyrs (7-8, 4-7) to just three first half field goals on 20% shooting from the field. Ridge would lead by as many as 10 points the first half following an early 11-0 run, but Benton battled its way back from the free-throw line with a 6-for-6 performance from senior Nick Brant.
“We were doing a good job of getting on the offensive boards, but unfortunately when you shoot poorly, it often outshines the things you do well,” Neises said.
The Wolves shot just 23 percent from the field in the first half, led by seven points from junior David Nies.
“We work on our post game so much in practice, and during halftime we stressed the need to get the ball down to those guys,” Neises said. “Since our outside shots weren’t falling, Benton was doing a good job of crowding our big guys, but I was confident in our kids finding ways to score.”
Back-to-back baskets from Benton’s Rex Blaine along with shots from Ben Beau and Dominick Cummins started an 11-0 run for the Zephyrs in the second half as they took a 29-26 lead. Ridge was able to knot the score on a turnaround jumper from Logan Drone before taking the lead on a 3-pointer from Lance Nichols.
“When we were able to get the ball into the post, we were productive,” Neises said. “Logan and David (Nies) came up with some huge baskets for us late in the game.”
Nies and Nicols each finished with 11 points for the Wolves while sophomore Braden Crubel led River Ridge with 14.
The Wolves went to Nies on consecutive possessions for four straight points under the 2-minute mark, giving the Wolves a 45-39 edge before Brant answered with a three-pointer for the Zephyrs.
“We’ve had a few real close games, and we’ve been fortunate to come out on top in all of them,” Neises said. “Our guys were able to execute when it came down to crunch time, and they found a way to come out on top. We need to work on some things before the tournament starts. You can’t expect to come out of a game like this with a win in the postseason.”
Benton was led by Blaine with 14 points and Brant with 11.