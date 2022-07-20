Western Dubuque’s Bryn Vantiger slides under Winterset’s Jensen Kaldenberg during Monday’s Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. The Bobcats play Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a state semifinal tonight.
Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant scouted just enough of Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Monday night to know what kind of challenge awaits tonight.
The No. 2-seeded Bobcats (30-11) face the No. 6-seeded Warriors (31-11) at 7:30 p.m. in the Iowa Class 3A state semifinals at Duane Banks Stadium on the University of Iowa campus. Top-seeded Davenport Assumption (31-6) meets No. 5-seeded Independence (30-11) at 5 p.m. for the right to advance to Friday’s championship game.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton came from behind to knock off third-seeded Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 5-4 in eight innings, in the quarterfinal just ahead of Western Dubuque’s 4-3 win over Winterset.
“Lewis Central was a really nice team, so it was a little bit of an upset,” Bryant said. “But I thought Sergeant Bluff-Luton just outhustled and outworked them. They’re a really good team, and we’ll have our hands full against them.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which finished second in the Missouri River Conference, enters the semifinal on a seven-game winning streak. The Warriors hit .309 as a team and own a 3.43 team ERA. They are led by senior Bryce Click, who hits .455 with 36 RBIs, and Aidan Sieperda, who owns a .383 batting average and 45 RBIs. Those two also lead the Warriors in innings pitched and have combined to go 13-4.
Western Dubuque, which finished third in the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division behind Class 4A state qualifiers Iowa City High and Cedar Rapids Prairie, has won its last five games. The Bobcats hit .342 as a team and own a 3.28 team ERA.
Western Dubuque’s lineup features nine regulars hitting above .300, including Garrett Kadolph (.438), Jake Goodman (.378), Caleb Klein (.372), Isaac Then (.372), Nick Bryant (.364), Brett Harris (.317), Tucker Nauman (.310), Nathan Roling (.308) and Bryn Vantiger (.306).
