Western Dubuque’s Bryn Vantiger slides under Winterset’s Jensen Kaldenberg during Monday’s Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. The Bobcats play Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a state semifinal tonight.

Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant scouted just enough of Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Monday night to know what kind of challenge awaits tonight.

The No. 2-seeded Bobcats (30-11) face the No. 6-seeded Warriors (31-11) at 7:30 p.m. in the Iowa Class 3A state semifinals at Duane Banks Stadium on the University of Iowa campus. Top-seeded Davenport Assumption (31-6) meets No. 5-seeded Independence (30-11) at 5 p.m. for the right to advance to Friday’s championship game.

