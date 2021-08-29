Alec Parkin wasn’t the most experienced player on the field Friday night.
He made a major impact, though.
Parkin, a senior captain making his first varsity start for Dubuque Senior, registered a pair of sacks and made his presence felt in other ways as the Rams opened the season with a strong defensive effort in a 19-6 victory over city rival Hempstead at Dalzell Field.
“I was hungry,” said Parkin, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound hybrid defensive end/linebacker. “There’s nothing better than opening up against your crosstown rival. I was super excited for this game.”
It showed.
Parkin was a disruptive force along the edge of the line for the Rams defense.
He first made his presence known late in Hempstead’s opening 10-play drive.
With the Mustangs just outside the Rams’ 20-yard line, Parkin came off the edge and sacked Hempstead quarterback Noah Pettinger for a 10-yard loss.
“He’s a great example of a guy that hasn’t played a whole lot and had an unbelievable offseason in the weight room and got himself in a position to play,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “He’s done so well this year. He’s one of our better players, he was elected captain. He’s just one of those success stories that is just one of the greatest things that you see. And he had a great night tonight. He had a huge night tonight. Especially on defense, he had a huge night for us.”
Pettinger threaded the needle through triple coverage for a 16-yard gain on the next snap, but the Senior defense tightened again and held on for two more snaps to get the ball back.
Parkin forced a Hempstead punt later in the half, making a perfect open-field tackle on Hempstead’s Bryar Blean after a dump-off pass from Pettinger, limiting the gain to just a yard.
He came through again on the next defensive position, charging in from the edge for a blindside sack of Pettinger. The ball popped free and Logan Simons caught the fumble in mid-air.
Senior cashed in on Kyle Konrardy’s 36-yard field goal to take a 13-0 lead just before halftime.
“They were a looming threat. They were knocking on the door and I kept telling our guys, ‘we’ve got to get out of here. We’ve got to get off the field. We can’t keep giving these up,’” Parkin said. “Coach Ploessl walked me through all these plays that were going to happen. I read the tackle, I made the play and I was just happy it ended up how it did.”
Senior’s defense limited Hempstead’s rush offense to just 60 yards on 24 attempts. Pettinger completed 22 of 35 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown.
“So happy for him for how much hard work he’s put in,” Ploessl said of Parkin. “A lot of guys stepped up and made big plays. We could have made a lot more big plays, we just didn’t do it. We still have a lot of work to do, but we’ll take the win right now and we’ve got to get better into Week 2.”
Strong start for Clemens — Western Dubuque has a recent history of strong quarterback play. Despite a 28-14 loss at Cedar Rapids Xavier, that appears ready to continue.
Jack Clemens completed 13 of 17 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in his debut for the Bobcats.
Big plays lift Wildcats — Southwestern used a pair of big plays to take a lead on Boscobel before a tornado warning ended the Wildcats’ 22-12 victory.
Peerson Kephart threw touchdown passes of 20 and 46 yards to Colson Splinter, and Jordan Pergande returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score for Southwestern (2-0).
Noah Loos had touchdown runs of 62 and 58 yards for Boscobel (0-2).