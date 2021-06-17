BELMONT, Wis. — The Southwestern baseball team used a quick start, along with a gem of a performance on the mound from junior Jordan Stanton to earn its first regional baseball title since 2010 with a 5-2 win over top-seeded Belmont on Wednesday afternoon.
The Wildcats (9-10) advanced to Tuesday’s Division 4 sectional semifinal against Barneveld. The game will be played at 1:30 p.m. in Pecatonica with the winner advancing to the 4 p.m. sectional championship against the winner of the Bangor/Royall game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group of guys,” first-year coach Isaac Stanton said. “They had last year taken away from them and what they’ve overcome is just tremendous. We didn’t play a home game until the tournament started, so these guys were practicing on the football turf until then. They just never give up no matter what’s thrown at them.”
Stanton’s son, Jordan, played a key role in Wednesday’s success, on both offense and defense. A first inning triple down the right field line put the Wildcats ahead, 2-0, and his work on the mound was impressive as well. Jordan gave up just three hits in six innings while striking out 12 batters.
“As his dad, I’m just so proud of him,” Isaac Stanton said. “It’s so special for us to be able to share this together. He threw a heck of a game today.”
Added Jordan: “It’s really great for my dad, who is in his first year of coaching, to be able to get a regional championship. I’m just happy I could do my part. I went out there and gave my best to their best and challenged them. We know we can play with anyone when we play our best.”
Belmont (14-5) had base runners on in the first inning after a Tyler Simmons single and an infield error but failed to get a run across until the bottom of the sixth inning. Southwestern went up, 3-0, in the fifth when Jace Mess drew a bases-loaded walk, but the Wildcats stranded three in the inning.
“We struggled early in the season stringing hits together, and that’s something we need to continue working on,” Isaac Stanton said. “It was extremely important to get the lead early and take things into our own hands.”
The Braves used an error in the sixth inning to score Riley Christensen, who pitched 5 1/3 innings for Belmont.
Southwestern added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh on an RBI sac fly from Mess and an RBI single from Peyton Edmonds. Edmonds, the lone senior for the Wildcats, finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate.
“We know that when we go in with our best, we can play with anyone,” Jordan Stanton said. “It’s exciting to know we are another step closer.”