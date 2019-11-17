Four-time defending city champion Dubuque Wahlert, which placed 11th at the Iowa state meet earlier this month in Marshalltown, claimed eight of the 12 spots on the all-city swimming and diving team.
Senior landed three athletes and Hempstead had one swimmer make the team, selected by the coaches for the three schools. To make the first-team, a swimmer or diver had to post a top-two result among Dubuque athletes in individual events or swim on the fastest relay team.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Samantha Fish (Hempstead) — A junior, she posted the city’s second-fastest time in the 100 backstroke this season when she went 59.70. At state, she took 28th in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.86 and 20th in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.21.
Zoe Heiar (Wahlert) — The junior made first-team honors in the 200 medley relay (1:49.83), 400 freestyle relay (3:38.63), 100 butterfly (1:00.13) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.55). At state, she took 26th in 1:00.13 in the 100 butterfly and 10th in 1:08.93 in the 100 breaststroke.
Maria Kircher (Wahlert) — The senior earned first-team all-city in both 11- and 6-dives competition with city-best scores of 396.95 and 253.95. The only Dubuque diver to advance to state, she placed 25th.
Tori Michel (Wahlert) — A senior from Bellevue Marquette, she earned first-team all-city in four events — the 200 medley relay (1:49.83), 200 freestyle relay (1:38.68), 100 butterfly (58.94) and 100 backstroke (58.07). At state, she took 19th in the 100 butterfly in 59.35 and 10th in the 100 backstroke in 58.07.
Anna Pfeiffer (Senior) — A Western Dubuque senior who recently signed to swim at the University of Iowa, Pfeiffer earned first-team honors in four individual events — the 200 freestyle (1:59.57), 50 freestyle (24.01), 100 freestyle (52.59) and 500 freestyle (5:23.52). She also made the podium twice at state, placing fifth in the 50 in 24.01 and seventh in the 100 freestyle in 52.98.
Alaina Schmidt (Wahlert) — A senior, she made all-city in four events — 200 medley relay (1:49.83), 200 freestyle relay (1:38.68), 50 freestyle (24.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.58). At state, she took 19th in the 50 in 24.93 and 20th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.34.
Avery Schmidt (Wahlert) — The freshman swam on the city-best 200 medley relay that went 1:49.83. At state, she took 21st in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.35.
Catherine Schueller (Senior) — The senior posted the city’s second-best scores in both six-dives (199.75) and 11-dives (327.70) competition.
Claire Wedewer (Senior) — A senior, she posted the city’s fastest time in the 200 individual medley (2:13.22). At state, she finished 21st in the 200 I.M. in 2:14.18 and 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.58.
Hayley Welbes (Wahlert) — The junior earned first-team honors as part of the Golden Eagles’ 200 free relay (1:38.68) and 400 free relay (3:38.63). At state, she finished 26th in 55.42 in the 100 freestyle.
Karlie Welbes (Wahlert) — A senior who has signed to swim at the University of Northern Iowa, she made the all-city first team in six events, including the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.68), 400 freestyle relay (3:38.63), 200 freestyle (1:54.09), 200 individual medley (2:16.79), 100 freestyle (54.02) and 500 freestyle (5:06.57). At state, she took eighth in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.59 and ninth in the 500 freestyle in 5:07.93
Kenna Wolbers (Wahlert) — The freshman swam on the city -best 400 freestyle relay that went 3:38.63.
SECOND TEAM
Hempstead — Molly Duehr, Caitlyn Schueller, Erin Bughman.
Senior — Maci Boffeli, Lauren Fetzer, Taylor Kremer, Tabitha Monahan.
Wahlert — Ariana Yaklich, Jamie Schmid, Elle Warthas.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hempstead — Grace Kolker.
Wahlert — Abby Wuebker, Natalie Kelzer.