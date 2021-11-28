Kyle Tuma recorded his fifth double-double of the season, and the No. 5-ranked University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s basketball team saw five players reach double figures in scoring in an 81-64 victory over Bethel on Saturday in Platteville, Wis.
Tuma led UW-P (7-0) with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Quentin Shields had a team-high 18 points and Blake McCann added 15. Justin Stovall and Ben Probst also reached double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
After Bethel cut the deficit to five early in the second half, the Pioneers used a 12-0 run to separate themselves in a game they never trailed.
Washington (Mo.) 77, Dubuque 59 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Jaylin McCants notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Peter Ragen scored 16 points, but Washington pulled away in the second half at the Rhodes Tournament.
Loras 89, Concordia 66 — At Loras AWC: The Duhawks saw four players reach double figures in scoring to improve to 5-0 on the season. Ali Sabet led Loras with 20 points, Griffen Clark added 15, Rowan McGowen chipped in 14, and Jackson Kolinski had 13.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 88, Mount Mary 28 — At Stoltz Center: The Spartans jumped to a commanding 30-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Hempstead grad Morgan Hawkins led UD with 11 points, while Isabella Tierney, Tabria Thomas and Josie Delapp had 10 points each.
UW-Whitewater 83, Loras 54 — At Loras AWC: Platteville, Wis., native Sami Martin led the Duhawks with a game-high 16 points and nine rebounds, but no other Loras player had more than six points in a home defeat to the Warhawks.
UW-Platteville 78, Finlandia 47 — At Hancock, Mich.: Maiah Domask shot 11-for-13 from the floor and scored a game-high 24 points, and the Pioneers routed Finlandia to even their record to 3-3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 46, Pearl City 22 — At Hanover, Ill.: Zach Freiburger scored a game-high 16 points and Brevin Lee added 11, as the Warriors used a strong defensive effort to win their season opener handily.
Cuba City 75, Wisconsin Rapids 49 — At Wisconsin Dells, Wis.: Carter Olson put on a show with 33 points, as the Cubans moved to 2-0 with a victory at the Wisconsin Dells tournament.
girls basketball
RR/SM sweeps — At Dakota, Ill.: River Ridge/Scales Mound won both contests at the Dakota tournament with a 63-20 rout of North Boone, and a 40-35 victory over Byron. Sydney Driscoll had 12 points in each game.
PREP FOOTBALL
(Illinois state championships in DeKalb, Ill.)
Class 2A
Wilmington 24, Nashville 7 — Jacob Friddle ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns as Wilmington (14-0) closed out an undefeated run to the 2A crown on Friday.
Class 3A
Byron 35, Tolono Unity 7 — Ethan Palzkill rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns, and added 64 yards and a score receiving, to power Byron (14-0) to the 3A title on Friday.
Class 4A
Joliet Catholic Academy 56, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 27 — Joliet (14-0) cruised to the 4A championship on Friday, led by Jordan Anderson’s 306 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Class 5A
Oak Park Fenwick 34, Kankakee 15 — Kaden Cobb completed 11 of 18 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns, leading Fenwick (12-2) to the 5A title on Saturday.
Class 6A
Cary-Grove 37, East St. Louis 36 — Nicholas Hissong rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns, while Jameson Sheehan added 99 yards and three scores, as Cary-Grove (14-0) held off a late rally to claim the 6A crown on Saturday.
Class 7A
Wheaton North 35, Chicago St. Rita 6 — Mark Forcucci passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns as Wheaton North (13-1) broke away to the 7A championship on Saturday.