The Clarke women’s basketball team earned a No. 1 seed for the opening round of the NAIA national tournament.
The Pride (21-2) will play either second-seeded College of the Ozarks (8-1) or Northwestern (17-10) in the second round on March 13 in Omaha, Neb. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 47, Orangeville 44 — At Orangeville, Ill.: Dawson Feyen scored 14 points and the Warriors beat the Broncos to improve to 13-1 overall.
Scales Mound 78, Galena 50 — At Galena, Ill.: Zayden Ellsworth scored a game-high 25 points, Collin Fosler added 16 and Benjamin Vandigo 14, and the Hornets cruised.
Stockton 56, River Ridge 22 — At Stockton, Ill.: Mitchel Coffey led the Blackhawks with 17 points, Ian Broshous added 16, and Stockton rolled.
Warren 65, West Carroll 32 — At Warren, Ill.: Brayden Bohnsack scored 19 points, Matthew Riedl added 14 and Hunter Kopp had 10, and the Warriors routed West Carroll.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 67, West Carroll 60 — At Savanna, Ill.: Sharon Mai went for a game-high 22 points and Kendra Sirianni added 12 as the Warriors beat the Thunder on Wednesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cuba City 3, Fennimore 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich delivered 22 kills and Paige Beau added four aces and 15 digs as the Cubans (2-0) beat the Golden Eagles, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 25-16.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Centenary 13, Dubuque 6 — At Shreveport, La.: Zach McCoy and Kellen Mitchell drove in two runs apiece, but the Spartans lost their season opener.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Whitewater 7, Dubuque 3 — At Peoria, Ill.: Deanna Origer went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, but the Spartans lost their season opener.