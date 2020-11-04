Dubuque Hempstead graduate Emily Luensmann will be inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Volleyball Hall of Fame before the Iowa Class 4A championship match at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Cedar Rapids.
Luensmann played at Hemsptead from 2000-2004, earning all-state honors three times. She was the 2004 Class 4A Player of the Year when she averaged 5.1 assists 2.7 kills and 2.1 digs, earning captain of the 4A all-tournament team while leading the Mustangs to the Class 4A state championship.
Luensmann played college volleyball at North Dakota State and was among the school’s career leaders in assists before injuries sidelined her career.
Lisa Brinkmeyer, of Hubbard-Radcliffe, and Morgan Kuhrt, of Waverly-Shell Rock, will also be inducted Thursday.
Brinkmeyer starred at Hubbard-Radcliffe from 1989-1992. A four-year starter, she was a three-time all-state selection and a two-time elite all-state selection. Also a member of the IGHSAU Basketball Hall of Fame, Brinkmeyer played college basketball at Drake University from 1994-98 and was a starter on two NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament teams.
Kuhrt was a four-time all-state selection at Waverly-Shell Rock from 2008-12. She was a two-time elite all-state selection and was the Class 3A player of the year in 2012. Kuhrt enjoyed a stellar collegiate career at Iowa State. She earned first team all-Big 12 honors as a junior and played on four NCAA Tournament teams for the Cyclones.