Jolee Strohmeyer and Meredith Gatto both delivered strong performances in the circle to spark the Dubuque Senior softball team’s 4-2 and 10-0 sweep of Davenport Central on Friday in Davenport, Iowa.
Strohmeyer tossed a complete game four-hitter in the opener, striking out seven and walking three. Lacey King drove in two runs to lead the Ram offense.
Gatto was on point in the nightcap, going all six innings in a two-hit shutout and striking out six with no walks. Aubree Steines homered and had four RBIs to power the offense.
Bellevue 6, Bellevue Marquette 3 — At Miles, Iowa: The Comets scored three times in the second inning to get past the Mohawks in a Class 2A regional opener. Bellevue (4-20) advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal at No. 4-ranked Wilton.
PREP BASEBALL
Cedar Falls 5-2, Dubuque Hempstead 1-6 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Kellen Strohmeyer went 3-for-4 with a triple, Lane Wels and Brock Booth each drove in runs in a key three-run sixth inning, and the Mustangs salvaged a split with the Tigers by winning the nightcap.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-2, Western Dubuque 4-3 — At Farley, Iowa: Tucker Nauman pitched a gem of a three-hitter, going the distance with three strikeouts and one walk in the nightcap as the Bobcats earned a split with the Saints.
(Thursday’s games)
Benton 8-4, Dyersville Beckman 5-5 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Owen Huehnergarth had two hits, a home run and a pair of RBIs as the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Trailblazers (21-13) earned a split and the WaMaC Conference East Division crown in their final season before departing for the River Valley Conference in the fall. Luke Schieltz added three hits, Logan Burchard went 5 1/3 innings for the pitching win, and Wyatt Schulte picked up the save. In the opener, Beckman got two hits eache from Eli Kluesner, Lane Kramer, Burchard and Nick Schmidt, while Schieltz homered and Burchard drove in a pair.
Maquoketa 15-8, South Tama 8-5 — At Tama, Iowa: Surging Maquoketa (11-18) scored three runs in the top of the sixth to break a 5-5 tie and secure the WaMaC sweep. South Tama fell to 6-24.
West Delaware 11-6, Vinton-Shellsburg 1-1 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks, who received votes in the latest Class 3A poll, collected 21 hits in the WaMaC sweep to improve to 28-10. Vinton-Shellsburg dropped to 2-29.
New London 12, Cascade 4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Class 1A No. 3 New London (24-0) scored five in the fourth and five in the fifth to win the non-conference game at Mount Mercy University. Cascade collected six hits in falling to 17-5 in the regular-season finale.
Jesup 17, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Carson Lienaw tossed a two-hitter to lead Jesup to the victory.
