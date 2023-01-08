Hempstead’s Brandon Decker takes part in the 200 yard medley relay during the Mustang Invitational on Saturday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. Decker later won the 50 freestyle.
Hempstead’s Brandon Decker takes part in the 200 yard medley relay during the Mustang Invitational on Saturday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. Decker later won the 50 freestyle.
Zach Wenger envisions a bright run for the Dubuque Hempstead boys swim team as the championship portion of the season approaches.
On Saturday, the Mustangs showed their resolve in finishing second to traditional powerhouse Bettendorf in the Mustang Invitational at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. The Bulldogs scored 543 points to squeak out a five-point win in the eight-team event. Dubuque Senior placed fourth with 280 points.
“Coming in to today, the plan was just to do the best we can and try to get as close to the times we were swimming in single suits, and we did that,” Wenger, a junior, said of the yearly taper program to wear suits that increase drag prior to the bigger meets. “Going forward, we can take a lot of positives out of today because we handled all of those barriers and still put up fast times.
“We gained a lot of confidence as a team today, and we showed how deep of a team we have. A day like today really lifts your spirits.”
The Mustangs delivered six top-three performances, led by Brandon Decker’s 23.10 to win the 50-yard freestyle and his third-place 51.88 in the 100 free. Teammate Kyle Powers edged Decker with a 51.36 for second in the 100.
Hempstead, which did not compete at full strength, finished second in the final two relays and third in the meet-opening 200 medley relay. Decker, Owen Leitzen, Logan Westhoff and Powers went 1:35.23 in the 200 free relay; Powers, Leitzen, Wenger and Mason Lemm posted a 3:34.67 in the 400 free relay; and John Maloney (backstroke), Decker (breaststroke), Lemm (butterfly) and Leitzen (freestyle) swam 1:48.52.
“Today speaks to our team depth more than anything,” coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “I’m so fortunate, because this is such a great group of guys. It’s the kind of team you really want to be a part of, because the guys around you support you and lift you up.
“At the same time, they push you to get better. That’s what makes it fun, and those are the kind of attributes that go well beyond swimming.”
Senior’s Zach Heiar collected the city’s other victory. He swam a 1:01.52 to defeat Bettendorf’s Kiefer Roemer, a fellow sophomore, by a tenth of a second.
“He’s one of my favorite guys to swim against, because we’ve competed against each other in club and we’ve both gotten really fast,” said Heiar, who earlier placed third in the 100 butterfly with a 56.21. “It felt good to pull one out against him. It’s more of a friendly competition, but it’s always so much fun because you know it’s going to be rally close every time.
“It’s nice to have a race like that at this point in the season. It shows that you’re capable of going fast, but it also forces you to refine every part of your stroke so you can go fast. When it comes to the state meet, I’ll be in a better position to be the best I can be.”
Senior’s William Fry contributed a runner-up time of 56.52 in the 100 backstroke and took third in the 200 individual medley with a 2:10.12. Fry (backstroke), Duncan Freund (breaststroke), Heiar (butterfly) and Walter Freund (freestyle) took second in the 200 medley relay in 1:46.82.
“Fourth is right where we expected to be — behind the teams that are a little bigger and more experienced than us but ahead of the teams we should beat,” Senior coach Jesse Huff said. “Everyone had at least one season-best time today, which is kind of hard to do coming off the (holiday training program), because your body is broken down. We’ve been swimming fast times in practice this week, so I was excited to see how things would go today. All in all, they went really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.