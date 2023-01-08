Zach Wenger envisions a bright run for the Dubuque Hempstead boys swim team as the championship portion of the season approaches.

On Saturday, the Mustangs showed their resolve in finishing second to traditional powerhouse Bettendorf in the Mustang Invitational at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. The Bulldogs scored 543 points to squeak out a five-point win in the eight-team event. Dubuque Senior placed fourth with 280 points.

