EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A proposed co-operative agreement between the East Dubuque and Southwestern high school football programs is one step closer to reality.
There are still plenty more obstacles to go, but East Dubuque principal Darren Sirianni will recommend at tonight’s school board meeting that the school pursues the co-op following an overwhelming vote of players and parents at a Tuesday night meeting in the East Dubuque High School cafeteria.
Returning East Dubuque players voted, 15-0, in favor of a co-op with Southwestern, and parents voted 18-2 for the co-op. Sirianni said that in his individual conversations with players that 16 voted for a co-op and one voted for the status quo.
“In general terms, yes it’s a relief feeling,” Sirianni said. “We have a direction that should provide us longevity and not only us, but for Southwestern as well, that neither school is walking on pins and needles that, geez, if two or three kids get hurt or don’t go out, now we’ve got nothing and we can’t field a team, period. So that part makes you feel a little bit better.”
Southwestern’s school board unanimously approved a resolution at last week’s meeting to pursue the co-op pending East Dubuque’s decision. Administrations from both schools first spoke about a potential co-op in October.
Sirianni started Tuesday’s meeting by stating that East Dubuque remaining a standalone 11-player program is not feasible in the long run, or even as early as next year.
The Warriors are set to return 15 upperclassmen (six seniors, nine juniors) and just less than a dozen sophomores next year. Among current eighth-grade players, three said they will play next year as freshmen and three are on the fence.
But playing freshmen in varsity contests is not a viable option.
“Eleven-man by ourselves is not a safe option right now. It is not in our kids’ best interest,” Sirianni said.
Sirianni also made it clear that East Dubuque’s decision would be made in the best interest of East Dubuque’s student-athletes, and not to save another school’s football program.
Right now, Southwestern needs the co-op more than East Dubuque. The Wildcats don’t have the option to shift to 8-player without incurring significant penalties from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. In addition to a four-year postseason ban in football, Southwestern would also be subject to two-year bans from its conferences for all sports.
But East Dubuque’s level of need will be changing in coming years.
There are just 52 boys currently in grades 3-5 in the East Dubuque school system, and 26 of them currently play youth football. There are only six seventh-graders playing football now in a class with 25 boys.
“Two years from now, we would be right in that same predicament where we would not have enough kids to field a varsity team,” Sirianni said. “When we start getting our classes of four and six kids that are out for football, then you can’t field a varsity football team.”
If the East Dubuque school board takes positive action on the recommendation tonight, there are still plenty more steps before it will become official.
Both schools will need to hammer out a significant number of details with a far-reaching scope — from mascots and uniforms to which school will host which games to financial arrangements to coaching arrangements and much more.
Southwestern athletic director Tom Koeller said last week that after approval from each local school board, the next step would be to seek approval from the Six Rivers Conference — the league within which Southwestern is set to compete in next season as part of a two-year cycle — and then take an appeal to the WIAA Board of Control, likely in February.
Southwestern was forced to cancel the final three games of its season this fall due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 quarantines that left the team with fewer than eight players.
That’s also about the amount of returning players the Wildcats would have for their varsity team next fall. Koeller also explored the option of shifting to 8-player football, but soon realized a co-op program would be the only way to save Southwestern football for the 2022 season.
“I fear, especially at this point now in the year, if an East Dubuque co-op doesn’t happen, I don’t see any way we have varsity football next year,” Koeller said last week.
But, now it appears likely to happen.
Sirianni will bring the result of Tuesday’s vote and present that and all the other information for the school board to make a decision. The football program’s future is listed as an action item on the agenda. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
“Most of the board members were here tonight,” Sirianni said. “Actually, I think six of the seven board members were in attendance, so they heard the conversation that was going on, they saw the information. So hopefully tomorrow night is more of a formality, but we don’t know that. We’ll see.”