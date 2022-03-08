DES MOINES — Did you expect Bellevue players to wait 31 years for a return to the Iowa state tournament only to roll over and let the No. 1-ranked undefeated team stomp them out?
No sir, the Comets made Grand View Christian work for everything over 36 hard-fought minutes.
In fact, Bellevue did everything right and probably should have won.
But it wasn’t meant to be.
The eighth-seeded Comets played from behind nearly the entire game, then Colby Sieverding lined up and drilled a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 10.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime before a foul with 0.2 seconds remaining in the extra period sent the top-ranked Thunder to the free-throw line to survive in a 64-63 victory in the Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinals on Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I give our kids all the credit,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “They kept responding and fighting and I couldn’t be more proud of them. It’s tough to see them lose it like that, just tough.”
In his final game for the Comets (13-13), Jackson Mueller delivered a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while fellow senior Sieverding closed with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jensen Wedeking, a junior, added a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
“Great feeling to get here,” Mueller said. “Good game, close game, but didn’t end the way we wanted.”
Grand View Christian (25-0) survived to reach Wednesday’s state semifinal against No. 4 Lake Mills (25-1). The Thunder were led by Josh Baucum’s 14 points, while Caleb Parlee added 13 and Josh Sanderson had 11. Daniel Tobiloba, the 6-foot-11 giant in the paint, added nine points, nine blocks and 19 rebounds for Christian — which averages 83 points per contest, but needed 4 extra minutes to just reach 64 against the Comets.
“We executed our game plan,” Knake said. “It was exactly what we wanted to do. (Manny Hammonds) averages 23 points a game and we held him to eight. (Baucum) had to work hard for his 14. We kept them out of the paint and our guys executed it beautifully. We just couldn’t get a defensive rebound or a loose ball or a free throw when we needed it. We were right there.”
With the game tied in the closing seconds of overtime, Baucum went up for a jumper to win the game that grazed off the rim. Scrambling for the rebound, Mueller collided with Christian’s Noah John and was whistled for the foul with 0.2 ticks remaining. John missed the first, but came up clutch on the second.
“It was one of those freak loose ball things where I felt they were really rough all game, and then in the fourth quarter and overtime they just started calling that,” Knake said. “It’s unfortunate, but that stuff happens. It’s just one of those things where it’s a loose ball foul with 0.2 seconds left. That’s tough.”
After a timeout, Bellevue’s court-length inbounds pass was swatted away by Tobiloba to preserve the win for the Thunder — who hadn’t been pushed like this all season. Their previous closest contest was a four-point win over North Polk, and Christian won games this season on average by 37 points.
“We made a run in the fourth quarter and we knew we were battle-tested all year,” Sieverding said. “It helped us a lot I thought and we just fell a little short.”
Wedeking put the Comets on the board first, but they wouldn’t lead again until there was 2:14 to go in overtime. The Thunder closed the first quarter on a 22-9 run and appeared on the brink of delivering the blowout many expected, but Bellevue continued to hang in and won the second period, 15-13, to cut its deficit to 35-26 heading into the locker room.
“We’ve been in games like this all year,” Wedeking said. “We knew it was going to be a fourth-quarter game and ended up being an overtime game. Our team has no quit. We go out to win it and every game is ours. That’s how we think.”
The Comets chipped away some more in the third, and won the period down the stretch with a trey from Sieverding and a score in the paint from Robert Paulsen to pull within 42-37 entering the fourth quarter.
“We had to stop (Baucum) and (Hammonds) as much as we could, and I thought we did pretty well,” Sieverding said. “We felt like if we stopped them, we’d have a pretty good shot at beating them, which we almost did.”
The second half is when the Thunder started to especially struggle from the free-throw line — finishing the game just 16-for-33 from the charity stripe — and the misses began mounting in helping get the Comets in position for the rally.
“We just had to keep getting stops on defense and shutting down their players that average the most,” Mueller said. “We just had to keep playing great team defense.”
Baucum’s drive to the hole for an and-1 pushed the Thunder ahead, 49-41, with 3:48 to play, but again the Comets wouldn’t go away. Wedeking drove in for a bucket then was fouled to go to the line for a 1-and-1. He missed, but grabbed the rebound and sank a jumper to cut the deficit to 49-45 with 3 minutes left.
Baucum drained just 1 of 2 at the line to extend the lead to 51-46, and Mueller answered with a 3. John sank two at the line before Mueller scored on a putback with 39.3 seconds left to cut it to 53-51. John went to the line again but only made one, setting the stage for Sieverding to line up a contested triple at the top of the key that found nothing but net to tie the game at 54-all with 10.3 seconds to go.
“Jackson with 22 (points) and Colby making big shots, that’s what these guys are,” Knake said. “They’ve been through it all and they battle. They don’t back away from the moment and they have nothing to hang their heads about. They fought and we just couldn’t make that one more play.”
Baucum tried to win it in regulation, too, but his jumper was off the mark.
“We had a good game plan set in place to take their top two players out of it and we did a pretty good job with that,” Wedeking said. “We took their best shots and responded to them in a good way I thought. We fought back and made it a tight game in the fourth.”
The teams traded buckets in overtime, but it was Mueller who stepped back and swished another trey to give Bellevue its first lead since 2-0 with 2:14 left in overtime, 59-58. Parlee answered to give Christian the lead back, but after a Bellevue miss and Thunder turnover, Wedeking went to the line and gave the Comets a 61-60 lead with 1:05 to play.
“This is a great season, probably the best one we’ve had since the last time we were at state,” said Wedeking, referencing Bellevue’s last trip to the state tournament in 1991. “It was fun. We’re all brothers, we love each other and we play for each other. Leave it all on the line.”
Parlee was fouled on a rebound attempt — in hindsight, foreshadowing of the final seconds — and made both free throws to put the Thunder back in front, 62-61, with 44 seconds left. Sieverding quickly answered with a wild drive and score right at Tobiloba to take the lead back with 31 seconds left.
“I always do,” Sieverding said of wanting the ball in his hands with the game on the line. “I got it and tried to make something happen. I did.”
Tobiloba was fouled with 22.4 seconds left and made the first free throw to tie the game. He missed the second and it was a jump ball called on the rebound that left possession with the Thunder. Baucum held for the final shot, and Mueller was whistled for the questionable call on the miss that allowed John to win it at the line.
“It was a fun game to play,” Mueller said. “We’ve had some close ones and other overtimes ones, but this is definitely one of the most memorable ones.”
It was certainly a memorable season for the Comets, who battled through lean years in the River Valley Conference and were able to take those experiences to get back to state and nearly stun the top-ranked, undefeated giants.
“They’ve had a rough four years that they’ve endured,” Knake said. “A lot of close games and close losses, a lot of people doubting them. For them to get this reward for their persistence and hard work is a beautiful thing. They have nothing to hang their heads on with that effort.”