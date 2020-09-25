Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY (1-1, 1-1) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (3-1, 3-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Mustangs have been on a roll since letting a Week 2 rivalry game slip away. Now, after last week’s monumental win over Cedar Falls, they get a Kennedy team coming off a COVID-19 related break. Even if the Cougars are rusty after two weeks off, Hempstead can’t afford to overlook them, or a homecoming loss could be the result.
TH prediction — Hempstead 28, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 24
DUBUQUE SENIOR (2-2, 2-2) at WATERLOO WEST (3-1, 3-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Senior won, 28-14
Outlook — The Rams erased a tough intracity loss with a 31-0 wipeout of previously ranked Cedar Rapids Washington last week, a sign that the Rams are about to go on a run. Running back Cain McWilliams is halfway to 1,000 yards and quarterback Jack Gilligan had another solid game last week. The defense, obviously, was outstanding. Now they have to do it again on the road to start a winning streak.
TH prediction — Senior 35, Waterloo West 14
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (2-1, 1-0) at MARION (2-1, 1-1)
Kickoff — 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Site — Linn-Mar High School
Radio — None
Last year — Wahlert won, 30-0
Outlook — The game was moved to Linn-Mar’s stadium because of storm damage to Marion’s field, thus the Saturday afternoon kickoff. The Golden Eagles likely aren’t going to mind, though, considering it will have been two weeks since they last played after North Scott was forced to cancel last week’s game. Wahlert was gaining momentum before the break and keeping it during a bye week can be tough. But expect the Eagles to come out strong and keep pace in the district title race.
TH prediction — Wahlert 28, Marion 14
WATERLOO EAST (0-4, 0-3) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (3-1, 2-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Homecoming has arrived for the Bobcats and with the way they’ve been rolling the last three weeks, this one could go quickly. Western Dubuque has won three straight games with an offense willing to air it out with quarterback Garrett Baumhover and a trio of standout receivers in Tommy DeSollar, Dakota Lau and Logan Brosius. Waterloo East has won only 10 games since 2013, and only three in the past three seasons.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 42, Waterloo East 7
ANAMOSA (1-3, 0-2) AT MAQUOKETA (1-1, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KMAQ-AM 1320
Last year — Maquoketa won, 42-21
Outlook — The Cardinals lost a tough matchup with Monticello last week, 28-21, but are looking to rebound in district action. Kannon Coakley continues to be the catalyst on offense for Maquoketa, as the quarterback as thrown for 110 yards through the air but has used his legs for 466 yards and three scores on the ground. Anamosa found success running the ball on Dyersville Beckman three weeks ago, but hasn’t won since. The Cardinals should be motivated to get back in the win column.
TH prediction — Maquoketa 28, Anamosa 24
DURANT (3-0, 1-0) AT DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (2-1, 2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Another tough contest awaits the battle-tested Trailblazers, who won a wild game in Cascade last week, 28-19. Trent Koelker continues to astonish with his athleticism at wide receiver, defensive back and as a return man, while quarterback Nick Offerman has developed into a strong dual-threat who has racked up 588 total yards and nine touchdowns. Durant has bullied opponents with its run game, as Nolan DeLong has rushed for 730 yards and 10 TDs. The Beckman line struggled against Cascade’s run game, so the Blazers will need to shore that up for a chance to win.
TH prediction — Beckman 35, Durant 34
WILTON (1-3, 0-2) AT CASCADE (2-2, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Cougars are coming off a heartbreaker at Beckman, where Cascade tied the game late before having its extra point attempt blocked that would have taken the lead. Cascade should put together a more complete effort tonight against struggling Wilton, and that could be led by Jack Menster. The sophomore running back is having a huge season, rushing for 642 yards and nine touchdowns to go with 88 receiving yards and another score.
TH prediction — Cascade 40, Wilton 20
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (4-0, 2-0) AT NORTH LINN (2-2, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KMCH.com
Last year — North Linn won, 20-16
Outlook — The Class A No. 5-ranked Vikings keep chugging along with solid performances. Ed-Co will be looking for revenge here after a close loss on the road last season to the Lynx. The Vikings return to Troy Mills tonight to right that wrong, and will be powered by dual-threat QB Parker Rochford (339 yards, TD passing with 149 yards, 2 TDs rushing).
TH prediction — Ed-Co 17, North Linn 14
WISCONSIN
PLATTEVILLE (0-0) at PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com/player
Last year — Prairie du Chien won, 42-7
Outlook — Prairie du Chien advanced as far as the state semifinals last year and returns 16 seniors with varsity experience. Platteville returns a handful of players who earned all-conference honors last year and the Hillmen figure to be improved after winning six games last year. This one could turn into a shootout.
TH prediction — Prairie du Chien 41, Platteville 38
RIVER RIDGE (0-0) at IOWA-GRANT (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — River Ridge won, 41-12
Outlook — Iowa-Grant had a tough season last year and returns a large group of talent. River Ridge is coming off its best season in at least a generation, but lost several players to graduation. In a year where offseason prep work was lost because of the pandemic, continuity could pay dividends early. However, the Timberwolves are still primed to make another run.
TH prediction — River Ridge 27, Iowa-Grant 21
Season records (last week)
O’Neill: 11-3 (2-1)
Ortman: 9-6 (1-2)