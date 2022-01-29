The Dubuque Fighting Saints never led Friday night, but they rallied to tie the score on three different occasions and earned a standings point for losing in a shootout.
Adam Flammang scored the only goal of a three-round shootout to lift the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders to a 5-4 home victory. Cedar Rapids has won all three meetings in the season series with five games remaining, including four in Dubuque.
“We’ve played them a few times, and, obviously, we’re not big fans of theirs, so we really wanted this one,” said Dubuque forward Connor Kurth, who forced overtime with a power play goal in the third period. “Everyone dug deep, and we were able to tie it up a couple of times. It’s a tough way to lose, but it happens.
“We played a lot harder than we played the last two times. We didn’t back down from their shenanigans tonight. We stood up and gave it right back to them.”
After a scoreless first period, the RoughRiders scored a pair of special teams goals on back-to-back shots in a span of 48 seconds early in the middle stanza to take command.
Zaccharya Wisdom opened the scoring at 3:28 on a rebound goal from a sharp angle to the right of goaltender Philip Svedeback. Nate Hanley set up the 4-on-4 goal.
Cedar Rapids made it 2-0 on Eric Pohlkamp’s power play goal while Ryan Beck served a too many men on the ice penalty. Martins Lavins recorded the lone assist on the goal, which came on a shot from the left point.
William Hallen pulled the Saints within a goal at the 7:51 mark after taking a Mikey Burchill pass. Cedar Rapids goalie Connor Hasley stopped Hallen’s forehand attempt from the right of the net, but Hallen grabbed the rebound, and his backhanded wraparound attempt from the other side of the cage deflected in off a defender’s skate for his third goal of the season.
Tristan Lemyre tied the game 4:59 into the third period with his 18th goal of the season. Cedar Rapids’ David Chen missed on a wide-open look from the side of the net, and Max Montes collected the long rebound to start a break the other way. Montes fed a streaking Kenny Connors, who used his speed to create a 2-on-1 and set up Lemyre for a wide-open tap-in goal.
Just 26 seconds later, Chen won a battle along the wall and Adam Flammang wired a shot through a screen from the left faceoff circle to give Cedar Rapids a 3-2 lead.
But Samuel Sjolund tied the game at the 9:50 mark with his seventh goal of the season. Riley Stuart’s pass from the right corner found Sjolund at the left half wall, and the defenseman’s wrist shot eluded traffic and beat Hasley.
Joe Fleming gave Cedar Rapids the lead again at the 13:00 mark, just seconds after a Dubuque penalty expired. He took a Lavins pass and fired a shot through traffic and past Svedeback.
Connor Kurth knotted the game at 4-4 with his 20th goal of the season 1:53 later. A defender deflected a Stephen Halliday pass, but Kurth flipped a shot from his knees off the goaltender and into the net.
Cedar Rapids outshot the Saints, 35-32. Dubuque went 1-for-2 on the power play, and the RoughRiders fininished 1-for-3.
“We played a lot more consistently against them tonight than we did the first two times we played them,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We didn’t give them the home run outlet passes like we did the last time. We were a lot better at preventing that tonight.
“It was unfortunate that we got out of that first period, 0-0, because we had a lot of really good chances. They had a good push early in the second, and we did a good job of battling back the rest of the way.”
The Saints visit Madison tonight to conclude a two-game weekend. The Capitols knocked Chicago out of first place in the Eastern Conference on Friday night with a 4-2 home win.