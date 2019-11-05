EPWORTH, Iowa — It’s fitting that the song “We Are Young” by F.U.N. is on the Western Dubuque pre-game warmup volleyball mix.
The Bobcats are young. They’re looking to “set the world on fire” with their play, and it showed on Monday night against Clinton.
Meg Besler had 12 kills, Maddy Maahs had 30 assists and four kills, and Western Dubuque stormed to an Iowa Class 4A state tournament berth behind a dominant sweep of the River Queens, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15, in the Region 7 final.
When a Clinton error punched the Bobcats’ ticket on match point, a delirious celebration followed. A team that starts three sophomores and two freshmen isn’t supposed to get this far (let alone knock out a three-time defending state champion in the process in last week’s semifinal win over Dubuque Wahlert).
Yet, this time next week, WD will join the best of the best in Iowa when the state tournament commences at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
A few feet away, watching the WD celebration unfold, was a beaming, misty-eyed coach in Megan Scherrman.
“They deserve it. This is a group of girls that has come in and worked so hard and they deserve this and I’m just so happy that they get to go down there next week,” Scherrman said. “This wasn’t a Wahlert hype type of game and we didn’t really know a lot about Clinton. But we talked about how if we play our game — we’re playing good ball right now — there’s not going to be a lot of teams that can stop us.
“That’s what they did. They played our game on our side.”
As with the Wahlert match, players across the net stepped up for WD’s match against Clinton. After a slow start, the Bobcats (22-13) used a 6-1 run to take the Set 1 lead for good, 10-8. They used a 5-1 run for an 18-13 lead and closed the opening set on another 6-1 run with two blocks and a kill out of Kaylee Elgin — WD’s lone senior starter.
The River Queens (13-23) had another short-lived lead to start Set 2, until Maahs served three straight points for an 11-8 Bobcats lead. Clinton cut it back within 11-10 before a service error by the Queens put Maddie Harris back to serve.
Harris ripped off 13 straight points, with fellow sophomore Meredith Bahl punctuating Set 2 with a kill, and WD had a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We’ve been practicing hard for this all season and we were ready,” said Elgin, who finished with a match-high six blocks for the Bobcats. “We just knew we could go to state and played hard. It showed.”
After freshman Ella Meyer’s ace gave WD a 3-2 lead at the start of Set 3, the Bobcats never looked back. Elgin’s block capped a 7-1 WD run for an 8-3 lead. Back-to-back Clinton errors pushed the Bobcat lead to 15-6, and a Besler kill put WD up, 20-8, before the River Queens found footing in the frame.
Clinton had found brief life toward the very end of the match, with Bailey Wing serving two aces on a 5-0 run to cut the Queens’ deficit to 23-15. The Bobcats sided out on a service error to reach match point, and closed out the win with a double violation against Clinton.
Meyer finished with 13 digs and Bahl had 11 kills to round out WD. The Bobcats earned the No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) at 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.
They’ll undoubtedly be one of the youngest squads in Cedar Rapids next week. But that hasn’t stopped WD so far.
Besler, a junior and one of the older members of this squad, is confident these supposed “kids” will continue to step up as they have all postseason.
“We’ve been working toward it all season, a state championship mindset,” she said. “I’m really proud of all of them for stepping up. Everyone thought we were underdogs but they’ve come out and shown who we really are.”