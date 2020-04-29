The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ added to their haul of United States Hockey League postseason awards this afternoon, when Kalle Larsson was named the General Manager of the Year.
Larsson joined an elite list of Dubuque recipients of the award, which dates to the 1982-83 season. Jack Barzee won the inaugural award, Cary Eades shared the award in 1991-92, and Jim Montgomery received the honor twice after leading the Saints to Clark Cup championships in 2010-11 and again in 2012-13.
The Saints posted a 33-13-2 record for second place in the USHL behind only Chicago (41-7-1) in a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. It marked the second-highest winning percentage (.708) in the 10 seasons since Dubuque returned to the USHL.
Larsson joined the Saints organization in August 2015 as the director of player personnel and earned a promotion to general manager two years later. He oversees current and future Saints rosters and serves as the USHL’s general manager chairman.
Larsson became the Saints’ 10th award winner in the past week.
Riese Gaber earned first-team all-USHL, Player of the Year and Forward of the Year, while Erik Portillo claimed first-team all-USHL and Goaltender of the Year accolades. Dylan Jackson made the second team, and Ty Jackson and Braden Doyle earned third-team recognition.
On Monday, Oliver David became Dubuque’s first recipient of the Coach of the Year award.