DES MOINES — It was exciting and it was fast-paced.
Unfortunately, the throws were just a bit out of bounds, and the opponent was just a little too tough.
Finishing as state runner-up is still quite the accomplishment.
Waukee Northwest’s top-ranked Griffin Gammell pinned Western Dubuque’s No. 2 Greyson Garder in 2 minutes and 46 seconds in their Iowa Class 3A 182-pound state championship match on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
"When I first walked out there, I looked up and I saw everybody in the crowd and it was an amazing thing," Gardner said. "I got goosebumps just walking out there. I was glad to be a part of it, even though it didn't end how I wanted it to. I went and I competed."
Gardner's season as a whole was pretty amazing.
A state qualifier a year ago, Gardner transformed into an absolute hammer this year.
It was just his second loss of the season, and both came against state champions. His only other loss came to Linn-Mar’s Tate Naaktgeboren, who won his second state title just moments before Gardner took the mat.
Thirty-seven of Gardner’s 43 wins this season came via fall, with 28 coming in the first period, 19 in less than a minute and 10 in fewer than 30 seconds.
"I think he wrestled great," Bobcats coach Paul Cleary said. "His mental state was great. He went out to wrestle, he went out to upset and I think there’s going to be a lot of college coaches interested in him. I know I would be if I were a college coach. He’s fearless, he’s aggressive and he has an exciting type of style -- things you can’t coach."
Gardner capitalized on fast-paced action early and took Gammell down with a single leg. Gammell escaped a short time later, and Gardner fought off a takedown attempt and held on to Gammell’s leg to force a stalemate and reset.
"I think I'm going to be most proud that I went and I competed with somebody who's at the top level, who's going (NCAA Division I)," Gardner said. "I went out there and I got the first takedown. I wasn't expecting it, but I got it and it felt good."
Gardner had a lightning-quick throw on the reset near the edge of the circle, but out of bounds. He nearly had another a few seconds later, but again it was whistled out of bounds.
Gammell, who has committed to wrestle at the University of Virginia, finally got a takedown with 10 seconds left in the period to take a 3-2 lead.
Gammell, a state runner-up last year, escaped early in the second period for a 4-2 lead, then took Gardner to his back and finished the pin.
"The challenge to every kid who comes to the program is to leave the program in better shape than you found it. (Gardner) came in last year and was 22-11 and didn’t place and then now he’s got an exciting style," Cleary said. "He shows that you don’t back down from anybody, you don’t let rankings dictate anything. I couldn’t be more proud of Greyson and how hard he wrestled for himself and for his school."
Two more four-time champions were crowned Saturday, the sixth time in which multiple wrestlers won their fourth title at the same tournament.
New London’s Marcel Lopez kicked it off with a 5-3 win over Oakland Riverside’s Jace Rose for the Class 1A 126 championship. Crestwood’s Carter Fousek followed shortly thereafter with a 7-1 victory over South Tama’s Logan Arp in the 2A 138-pound final.
Iowa City West’s Robert Avila, who won three titles at Lisbon, could have become the 32nd four-time champion but instead became just the second three-time champion to lose in the finals after Indianola’s Ryder Downey claimed a 6-5 decision in tiebreaker-1 in the 3A 145 title match.
Cascade’s Aidan Noonan was the first Iowa wrestler to beat a three-timer in the title match when he defeated West Sioux’s Adam Allard in 2020 for the second of his three championships.
The night began with a pair of familiar names from Maquoketa — three-time state champion Cole Pape and his coach, Jeff Tampir — being inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Pape was a four-time state qualifier for the Cardinals, finishing with a career record of 136-12 and winning titles in 1998, 1999 and 2000. He was an NCAA Division I national qualifier at Iowa in 2004, helping the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten Conference championship that season.
Tampir spent his entire 31-year career in Maquoketa, starting with the junior high program. He was the Cardinals’ varsity head coach for 13 years and coached Eric Juergens to an undefeated prep career and four state championships. He coached 53 state qualifiers and 22 medalists and posted a career dual record of 190-45-2.
“It’s nice to go in with Coach T,” Pape said. “It just brings back a lot of memories from when we were out here over 20 years ago now. The years add up, and it brings back a lot of good memories.”