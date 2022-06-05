Casey Weitz has noticed a significant difference in his conversations with Dubuque Fighting Saints business partners over the past few seasons.
Aligning with the United States Hockey League franchise’s commitment to community initiatives, sponsorship packages have become included more cause-centered opportunities than traditional advertising. And it has come at a time when many businesses and community programs are still trying to recover from the pandemic.
“Obviously, the Fighting Saints take pride in being part of the community, because it’s our home, too, and it’s what we’re all about,” said Weitz, a Dubuque native and the vice president of corporate sponsorships who has worked in the front office full-time since 2013. “Every time we meet with a partner, the messaging has been more and more centered around doing something that benefits the community. It’s a matter of finding out what they’re passionate about and building a package around it, and including the traditional advertising elements in it, too.
“That mindset has really taken off in the last two years, since the end of the season that ended early because of COVID. That really showed how important community initiatives are. People are starting to come together again, and they’re asking what they can do to benefit the community and not just ourselves.”
Last fall, the organization established its Saint 4 Life Foundation, which promotes amateur hockey in Dubuque by building a vibrant alumni network to partner with the community to focus on education, mentoring and community events. During the inaugural Saint 4 Life Weekend, a game-worn jersey auction brought in approximately $30,000 for the foundation. That weekend, the Saints helped raise $10,000 for the Avery Foundation, which helps families with costs associated with trips to cancer treatments.
The popular Military Appreciation Night brought in $15,000 for the Veterans Freedom Center and other local veterans initiatives.
“Those are obviously really strong numbers, but it goes well beyond the dollar figures,” said Jordan Kuhns, the director of broadcasting and media relations. “The really rewarding part, from our standpoint, is being able to see the impact those dollar figures actually have. You see that when you visit the Veterans Freedom Center and see those dollars at work and the gratitude our veterans have.
“All of our community initiatives speak to the generosity of not only our sponsors but our fans who embrace them and recognize the importance of them.”
The local humane society received more than $4,000 through the Crawford North penalty kill and the auction of a game-used stick from Stephen Halliday, the all-time leading scorer in USHL Tier I history. Great Clips donated one dollar to the Veterans Freedom Center for each of the 1,766 saves made by Saints goalies this season.
The Kwik Stop “Clear the List” campaign generated $1,500 worth of school supplies to classrooms in the Dubuque and Western Dubuque School districts. St. Stephen’s Food Bank received 750 pounds of food during a promotion sponsored by the Finnin auto dealership. And ImOn Communications sponsored the annual Teddy Bear Toss, which collected more than 1,000 stuffed animals for Toys for Tots.
Medical Associates sponsored evenings promoting Relay for Life, the American Heart Association, the March of Dimes and cancer initiatives. Other initiatives benefited first responders and the Salvation Army, through Old Chicago restaurant.
One of the more recent initiatives allows business partners the opportunity to purchase game tickets to be distributed to local non-profits.
“When we’re building a corporate partnership, we take a three-pronged approach,” Weitz said. “How can we be a part of it? How can the partner be a part of it? And how can the fans be a part of it? It has to resonate with the fans, too.”
Weitz anticipates the Saints reinstating many of the off-ice programs that involved player appearances, such as autograph sessions, school visits and the post-game Skate with the Saints in the fall. The past two seasons, the USHL encouraged all 16 of its member clubs to take a cautious approach to player appearances with the coronavirus still a concern.
The USHL experienced a handful of COVID-related postponements this season after facing interruptions every month of the 2020-21 season.
