Dubuque Hempstead’s Riley Kay earned a spot on the Mississippi Valley Conference’s all-Valley Division first team in girls basketball, the league announced Wednesday.
Kay, a 6-foot senior, led the Mustangs to a 14-10 record and a berth in an Iowa Class 5A regional final. She scored 371 points (15.5 per game), grabbed 155 rebounds (6.5 per game) and had 37 blocks for the Mustangs.
Dubuque Senior’s Lindsey Eimers and Ella Noel and Western Dubuque’s Jenna Fiedler earned second-team accolades in the Mississippi Division. Hempstead’s Kaylie Springer and Wahlert’s Morgan Herrig landed second-team mention in the Valley.
Honorable mention accolades went to Hempstead’s Morgan Hawkins and Sydney Paulsen, Senior’s Anna Kruse and Olivia Baxter, Wahlert’s Allie Kutsch and Mary Kate King and Western Dubuque’s Emma Gile and Madison Maahs.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Galena 36, East Dubuque 34 — At Fulton, Ill.: The Pirates upset their Northwest Upstate Illini Conference rivals in an Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal. Galena advances to play Fulton in the regional championship. Fulton ousted Stockton, 56-37, in the other semifinal.
East Dubuque (27-6) drew the top seed and locked up its third conference championship in four years. The Warriors were gunning for their fourth consecutive regional title. Galena entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clarke 87, Grand View 73 — At Kehl Center: Dubuque Hempstead grad Keith Johnson scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Pride to the Heart of America Conference victory. Clarke improved to 21-8 overall to match a school record for victories. The Pride is 17-6 in league games.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clarke 64, Grand View 47 — At Kehl Center: Makenna Haase scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Pride to the convincing win. Emma Gaber chipped in 11 points as Clarke moved to 24-5 overall and 18-5 in the Heart of America Conference. The 24 wins represents a program record. Grand View (16-10, 12-11) got 17 points from Mia Rosener.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras hires coach — Loras College named Kristy Duncan as the new head coach of the women’s volleyball team and senior woman administrator on Wednesday. Duncan comes to Loras after serving as the head women’s volleyball coach since 2014 at Illinois College and the assistant director of athletics since 2019.