The Sundown Race Team finished second overall on its home hill during the Wisconsin Illinois Iowa Junior Alpine Racing Association event Saturday and Sunday.
More than 400 skiers competed in the second WIJARA race of the season, which featured giant slalom competition on Saturday and slalom competition on Sunday.
Sundown finished third with 463 points in giant slalom and second with 466 points in slalom. Cascade Mountain leads the overall season standings with 2,283.5 points, followed by Sundown in second with 2,059 points, Wilmot in third with 1,650 points, Blackhawk in fourth with 1,573 points and Chestnut in fifth with 1,077 points.
On Saturday, 32 Sundown racers earned team points, and 23 medals were awarded. Athletes earning team points included: Bennett Meyer, Reese Wilson, Brady Mills, Ryland Murphy, Miles Lange, Marko Svircev, Luka Svircev, Bodie Ludovissy, Jacob Wachtel, William Welbes, Brayden Wickham, Blake Wickham, Brayden Splinter, Spencer Rea, Robert Bowers, Delia Lange, Nadia Tillis, Anna Spahn, Olivia Mills, Olivia Knopp, Tinley Knopp, Kayle Murphy, Kate Scherrman, Kate Rothert, Vera Scherr, Celia Scherr, Karina Bonnet, Addison Splinter, Kamryn Ludovissy, Madison Davis, Isabella Bonnet and Kyla Higgins.
On Sunday, 34 Sundown racers earned team points, and 23 medals were awarded. Athletes earning team points included: Bennett Meyer, Reese Wilson, Brady Mills, Ryland Murphy, Miles Lange, Marko Svircev, Bodie Ludovissy, Jacob Wachtel, Walker Newt, William Welbes, Gavin Bonnet, Blake Wickham, Brayden Wickham, Brayden Splinter, Spencer Rea, Robert Bowers, Delia Lange, Nadia Tillis, Anna Spahn, Olivia Mills, Aubreyana Fuerstenberg, Olivia Knopp, Lauren Gantz, Vera Scherr, Kayle Murphy, Alanna Meyer, Karina Bonnet, Celia Scherr, Addison Splinter, Cooper Duggan, Madison Davis, Kamryn Ludovissy, Isabella Bonnet, and Kyla Higgins.
Three racers earned “bump-up” status after finishing with at least two first-place finishes in their age division. The next race, they will bump-up and race in the next older age division. Isabella Bonnet bumped from U18 to U20, Anna Spahn bumped from U10 to U12, and Ryland Murphy bumped from U12 to U14. This is Ryland Murphy’s second bump-up of the season.
The series resumes Feb. 4-5 at Devil’s Head Resort in Merrimac, Wis.
